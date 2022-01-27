close
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 101 - MTB Tradeshows Explained

Jan 27, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


If you've ever found yourself drooling over pictures of exotic bikes and components from some far-flung tradeshow, this is the podcast for you. Episode 101 sees Brian Park, Mike Kazimer, Henry Quinney, and myself explain the ins and outs of tradeshows, why they used to be such a big deal and why that's less so these days, what bike companies do at them, what Pinkbike and other media outlets do at them, and the stuff we love and hate about tradeshows. We also explain the differences between Interbike, Eurobike, Sea Otter, and the Taipei Cycle Show, and talk about some of the fun times we've had traveling around the world for work.

Want to know more? RC's ode to North America's biggest show, Rest in Peace: The Rise & Fall of Interbike, is a good place to start. If the Taipei Cycle Show is more your thing, check out the two videos below to see what the show is like.






THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 101 - MTB TRADESHOWS EXPLAINED
Jan 27th, 2022

Giant pretzels, Haribo, dumplings, slot machines, and maybe a few bikes.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park Henry Quinney Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Eurobike Interbike Sea Otter Taipei Cycle Show


5 Comments

  • 7 0
 I really hope this podcast doesnt destroy the story I have in my head. I picture Levy and Kaz at the trade shows being winned and dined while they receive kick backs from the wheel and axle standards cabal
  • 1 1
 Dude, do you not think that many readers here used to attend trade shows? they are not fun unless you like to party, be late to appointments cause you keep running into people you haven't seen forever, some by choice, feeling lost, being surrounded by smut and thieves(VEGAS) when you leave the convention venue, etc, etc. It is far better to be too cool for all this banter and just stay away, perhaps camping up on the North Rim, or gooseberry or something. Blah
  • 5 6
 So is Pinkbike really dead? When was the last time there was something actually interesting to read around here? Not trying to be snarky. Am I seeing an actually decline in content quality or am I just forgetting what it’s like in late winter?
  • 1 0
 How about a pod of former and current wrenchers for pro's and some of the horror stories close calls and hilarious moments in the pits?
  • 1 0
 Will the podcast be making a return to Acast any time soon?

Post a Comment



