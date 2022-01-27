If you've ever found yourself drooling over pictures of exotic bikes and components from some far-flung tradeshow, this is the podcast for you. Episode 101 sees Brian Park, Mike Kazimer, Henry Quinney, and myself explain the ins and outs of tradeshows, why they used to be such a big deal and why that's less so these days, what bike companies do at them, what Pinkbike and other media outlets do at them, and the stuff we love and hate about tradeshows. We also explain the differences between Interbike, Eurobike, Sea Otter, and the Taipei Cycle Show, and talk about some of the fun times we've had traveling around the world for work.
Want to know more? RC's ode to North America's biggest show, Rest in Peace: The Rise & Fall of Interbike, is a good place to start. If the Taipei Cycle Show is more your thing, check out the two videos below to see what the show is like.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 101 - MTB TRADESHOWS EXPLAINED Jan 27th, 2022
Giant pretzels, Haribo, dumplings, slot machines, and maybe a few bikes.
