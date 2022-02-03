Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 102 - SHOULD MTB MEDIA BE GOING TO PRESS CAMPS?

Feb 3rd, 2022



Flying around the world to ride other people's bikes is weird. And fun, but also weird.



Flying around the world to ride and write about new bikes sounds like the dream, and it is, but there's more to MTB press camps than you might think. Today's show sees Brian Park, Sarah Moore, Mike Kazimer, and I explain the ins and outs of press camps, from flights, presentations, star athletes, huge crashes, to how they can cost an insane amount of money, and whether the media should even be going to them at all.We also recount some of our most interesting camps, like the time Kazimer flew to Sweden for two days to visit Mips (which he mixed up with POC in the podcast) and ride a rib boat to a lighthouse. From a bike brand's perspective, Sarah Moore tells us about organizing a press camp and having none of the bikes be available at the last minute; while Brian reveals just how costly a high-end press camp can be, which really blew my mind. And speaking of blowing it, I share a story about the time I cartwheel through a vicious rock garden while testing the new Tomac Supermatic 120 back in 2011. Oh, and John Tomac himself happened to be watching from about fifty feet away.Got questions? Put 'em in the comment section below and we might answer them in a future podcast.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.