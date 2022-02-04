The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 103 - Secrets from the World Cup Pits with Henry Quinney

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 103 - SECRETS FROM THE WORLD CUP PITS

Feb 4th, 2022



Blacked out tires, glued on fake fork dials, and the fastest racers in the world



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

The World Cup is home to the fastest, most skilled riders on the planet, but it's also where you'll find unreleased prototype bikes, a lot of broken components, and maybe even a little subterfuge. Episode 103 sees former World Cup mechanic and Pinkbike tech editor Henry Quinney sit down with me to chat about some of the wild shit he's seen during his time turning wrenches at the sport's highest level.Henry explains why things aren't always as they seem, how he ran out of rims at one particularly rowdy race, the time he saw someone gluing fake fork dials on, and plenty of other behind-the-scenes stories.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.