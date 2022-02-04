close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 103 - Secrets from the World Cup Pits with Henry Quinney

Feb 4, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


The World Cup is home to the fastest, most skilled riders on the planet, but it's also where you'll find unreleased prototype bikes, a lot of broken components, and maybe even a little subterfuge. Episode 103 sees former World Cup mechanic and Pinkbike tech editor Henry Quinney sit down with me to chat about some of the wild shit he's seen during his time turning wrenches at the sport's highest level.

Henry explains why things aren't always as they seem, how he ran out of rims at one particularly rowdy race, the time he saw someone gluing fake fork dials on, and plenty of other behind-the-scenes stories.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 103 - SECRETS FROM THE WORLD CUP PITS
Feb 4th, 2022

Blacked out tires, glued on fake fork dials, and the fastest racers in the world


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers
Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?
Episode 61 - Athlete Pay, Lycra, Equality and More from the State of the Sport Survey
Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter
Episode 63 - Our Best (And Worst) Bike Buying Advice
Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?
Episode 65 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 66 - The Best and Worst of Repairing Bikes
Episode 67 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham
Episode 68 - Who Are Mountain Biking's Unsung Heroes?
Episode 69 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 1
Episode 70 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 2
Episode 71 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special, Part 2
Episode 72 - Hey Outers!
Episode 73 - The Details That Matter... and Some That Shouldn't
Episode 74 - The Best Trails We've Ridden and What Makes Them So Special
Episode 75 - Things MTB Brands Waste Money On
Episode 76 - MTB Originals and Copycats
Episode 77 - Interview with Outside CEO, Robin Thurston
Episode 78 - Modern Geometry Explained
Episode 79 - What's the Future of eMTBs?
Episode 80 - The Best Vehicles for Mountain Bikers
Episode 81 - You've Got Questions, We've (Maybe) Got Answers
Episode 82 - Behind the Scenes at Field Test
Episode 83 - Does Carbon Fiber Belong On Your Mountain Bike?
Episode 84 - Explaining RockShox's Computer Controlled Suspension
Episode 85 - Is the Red Bull Rampage Too Slopestyle?
Episode 86 - Greg Minnaar on the Honda DH Bike, World Cup Racing, and Staying Fast Forever
Episode 87 - How to Love Riding When it's Cold and Wet
Episode 88 - Mountain Biking on a Budget
Episode 89 - The Derailleur Pickle
Episode 90 - Is Supre the Future of Trouble-Free Drivetrains? (with Cedric Eveleigh of Lal Bikes)
Episode 91 - Riding Every Double Black in the Whistler Bike Park with Christina Chappetta
Episode 92 - Does Bike Weight Really Matter?
Episode 93 - Staying Motivated and Overcoming Burnout
Episode 94 - PBA Contestant Tori Wood on Her First Race and Finding the Right Mindset
Episode 95 - Field Test Down-Country Bike Debrief
Episode 96 - PBA Contestant Israel Carrillo on Riding in Mexico and Why It's Not Always About Speed
Episode 97 - Can We Predict the Future of Mountain Biking?
Episode 98 - Field Test Trail Bike Debrief
Episode 99 - New Year, New You?
Episode 100 - Q&A with the PB Editors
Episode 101 - MTB Tradeshows Explained
Episode 102 - Should MTB Media Be Going to Press Camps?

Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Henry Quinney Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Specialized Status 140 - The Slope-Duro-Cross Weapon
85406 views
Updated: Leatt Sponsors Pivot Factory Racing - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
52847 views
Maxxis Updates EXO+ Tire Construction
44470 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler MX - The Battery Powered Bronson
43638 views
All the Winners of the 2021 Pinkbike Advent Calendar
41611 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Carry to Fix a Flat Tire?
38616 views
9 2022 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
37974 views
The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams
34369 views

28 Comments

  • 29 3
 I am getting more annoyed about the "Beta" inserts into Pinkbike!
  • 2 0
 Are you just referring to the posts on the homepage? Or are they talking about Beta on the podcast too?
  • 10 0
 Right. Can we get a filter that block the Beta inserts like the e-bike filter?
  • 5 0
 @brandaneisma: "squeaky wheel gets the grease" it seems like we would need a large majority of commenters to complain on every post (which sucks for the people making the articles and putting in the effort) that we don't want to see it or have an option to not see it. Basically every post needs to be derailed into trying to have an opt-out of Outside's hustle to buy there shit. Which sucks because that derails any good commenting that happens on occasion.
  • 2 0
 @Sniff303: I completely agree or either that we need the majority of the commenters to boycott commenting
  • 2 0
 Came here to say exactly the same thing!
  • 2 0
 Just use ad block to block that element. do it once and you'll never see them again. They're just ads, not sure why everyone (not you!!!) is calling them a paywall
  • 13 0
 Great episode Ps shire crew needs to be thanked for their work but FUCK THE PAY WALL.
  • 9 0
 This website is awesome but it is slowly losing it's identity and becoming just another Outside controlled zombie publication. It's actually quite sad because this place is something special. There aren't any other sites with such an awesome comment section. RIP the good version of Pinkbike
  • 9 0
 I guess I shouldn't have been so hard on the Outside+ memers. This really is a major disappointment and I really will just go to Vital for my MTB news from now on, because they don't force content from *completely separate publications* into the news feed.
We have a choice to consume the media we want, so I will change my opinions and assumptions about Pinkbike caring what the users think anymore, and I hope others do too. If I wanted to read Beta I'd go and read Beta. What the f*ck pinkbike.
  • 2 0
 It's Outside not @sarahmoore or @brianpark or any of the other editors making this decision. It's Outside telling them to do it and whether they like it or not they have to if they want to keep their jobs.
  • 1 1
 I've heard that before...I'll see you in the comments later today! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 8 1
 Episode 104 - Paywalling for Profit / Screwing It All Up
  • 4 0
 They are definitely making changes to the site they said wouldn't happen but we knew were coming
  • 2 0
 Where is the paywall? I am confused

Edit: It you're talking about the Beta articles, they're just embedded ads and a single point and click with ad block removes them forever.
  • 1 0
 @sorryiamtheboss: It's not here yet but those BETA mtb articles on the homepage and Outside's track record are a pretty good indicator that it's coming
  • 5 2
 An Obituary of Pinkbike And Other Outdoor-Related Media Creators Bought By Outside Inc.

The Pinkbike as I first got to know it, was a goofy mountain bike news and review source with a mostly unmoderated comments section and an unhealthy addiction to “bro-science”. I loved it, and I have read articles nearly every day since I discovered the site. That all changed one fateful day in November 2021, when Radek Burkat announced that he had sold Pinkbike to Outside, after running the site mostly by himself for 23 years. Now, to most people that would be no big deal, but to us, the loyal readers and commenters of Pinkbike, this was the beginning of the end. The Pinkbike community immediately started to immigrate to other rival websites such as Vital MTB, and NSMB. I and other Pinkbike community members immediately realized this was not an isolated incident. In early 2021, Bike MAG went under, and the rights and former employees were bought out by Outside Inc. Again, in early 2021 Outside Inc. bought Backpacker magazine, also in early 2021, Outside Inc. acquired Gaia GPS, and Big Stone Publishing (Publisher of Rock and Ice, Trail Runner, Ascent, Gym Climber, and other popular publications) in late 2020. As many have pointed out, It feels less like Outside Inc. is trying to expand it’s audience, and more like it is trying to gain a monopoly over North American outdoor publications, especially since they are buying up not just one mountain bike-related website, but several.
This is a problem for several reasons. Most notably, they have put most of these publications behind some sort of paywall, contradicting their so-called “mission” to expand the outdoor community to those less privileged. They hold an overwhelming amount of sway within the outdoor media ranks, allowing them to push their agenda out to the multitudes with little to no competition; they hold the power of the majority, which is bad. Outdside Inc. is also known for drawing attention to little-known and local secret spots, increasing the amount of traffic these fragile ecosystems must endure. In many cases, the quality of the content put out by these websites and magazines owned by Outside Inc. drops dramatically and often skews more toward ads and consumerism, than the tips, tricks, stories, and reviews the publications were originally known for.
When Outside Inc. forces a previously free website to put up a paywall under the guise of making more “quality content”, and promising that most content will remain free, but reduces the quality of that content to shameless ads, clickbait, and links to other websites that just happen to be behind paywalls, it at least makes everyone feel a little unwelcome, and at worst blocks people’s access to getting outside by withholding those unwilling or unable to pay’s access to the very thing that might inspire them to get outside. Getting outside is expensive enough with gear purchases and travel, so making paywalls on an online place has to be the worst type of gatekeeping in an otherwise open to beginners industry (one could even argue that the outdoor industry is driven by excited beginners). So, if the whole point of buying up outdoor publications is to get more people outside, then putting everything behind a paywall is definitely not the way to go about it. At this point, it appears that Outside Inc. is only in this to make money, not to inspire people, or even to provide quality content, and one might point out that Pinkbike thrived as an entirely free website for 20+ years, so no one can say that it can’t be done.
Monopolies on entire industries are banned throughout most of the world for many good reasons. But even owning a large number of publications or companies in a given industry should prompt further investigations into the buyer’s intentions. Especially in an industry as important to the future of our planet as the outdoor industry. The best way to get people to care about something is to show them it’s value, so getting people to experience nature outside of going for a walk in the park is integral to our future. I am not sure of Outside Inc.’s intentions but I do think that they have a dangerous ability to control the opinions of many consumers through the types of content the publications under them produce. If the free copy of Outside magazine (Outside Inc.’s flagship publication) I received with my latest Backpacker magazine is anything to go by, the content they produce leans heavily in favor of loosely concealed advertisements and not concealed at all advertisements for expensive trips. Worse yet, the new version of “tips and tricks”, at least as far as Outside Inc. is concerned is revealing local secret spots.
Take Hanging Lake, a beautiful, blue, and very fragile ecologically unique lake at the top of a short but steep one-mile hike just off of I-70 in Colorado. It was relatively unknown until the advent of geotagging on Instagram (a feature which allows users to add the location where a picture was taken to their post). Hanging Lake rapidly exploded, and visitation increased exponentially. People began to disobey the no swimming signs, and the fragile lake was put in peril. Officials were forced to implement a permit and shuttle system to protect the lake before it was ruined. That is one instance I know of, but there are others, and most of them aren’t being caused by Instagram. They are being caused mostly (but not exclusively) by publications owned by Outdside Inc., and most of these hidden gems do not have the same amount of protection available as Hanging Lake did. The added traffic at these previously rarely walked trails will eventually cause irreparable damage to the environment around them, especially if the infrastructure around them cannot be maintained enough to accommodate the increased traffic.
Perhaps the most trivial of these reasons is the quality of the content produced, but that does not make it irrelevant. The quality content I and many others are used to on Pinkbike, and other publications are quickly becoming a thing of the past. For instance, Pinkbike generally does a goofy year-in-review, in which they reveal the best comments, most read articles, best new products, and most interesting racing team moves. That did not happen this year, and was instead replaced with a couple of measly articles about 2021 as a whole. This is not an isolated incident, my Backpacker magazines are becoming ever shorter, yet are filled with more ads than ever (and I pay for that one). Instead the vast majority of the quality content we are used to has and likely will continue to dwindle in favor of shameless ads and vacation giveaways, and I just have to point out that Outside Inc. is listed as a retail company, not a media outlet, and is owned by a ghost (all you can find out about the dude is his name).
I will miss having goofy and weird outdoor publications to read, but most of all I will miss the small website feel of Pinkbike. It used to feel like a tight-knit community, I mean everyone knew who the wackjobs were in the comments, and they got tagged and downvoted all the time. Now, where will we go to get our fill of bad puns, and out-of-place comments? I for one am in favor of a new MTB website called Purplebike, but for now, I’ll eventually stop reading Pinkbike altogether, and spend ever more time on NSMB. I hope this has shed some light on Outside Inc. and the impact it has, and maybe it will even cause you to cancel your Outside+ subscription
Sincerely,
Supergirl56
  • 1 0
 Yet here you are. Guess our model is working! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 @notoutsideceo: I am here, but only to troll, and only until the paywall goes up
  • 4 0
 I bet the Shire Crew is bummed to be behind a pay wall. They've gone totally corporate. Probably working on TPS reports instead of digging now.
  • 1 0
 Probably are, I'm bummed, pretty soon It'll be pay per comment.
  • 1 0
 @Supergirl56: It won't be though. Do you really think they will make you PAY actual MONEY to comment on an article?
  • 2 0
 Beta must be on its deathbed for these kind of desperation moves making trying to make it visible on Pinkbike. This feels like a half-assed attempt to try and keep Beta afloat. I'll be surprised if Beta even exists in another year.
  • 1 0
 I'm willing to be your'e right.
@notoutsideceo
  • 1 0
 Henry innit. Ranking Pinkers Top Staff rides Henry and Cathero are 1&2 of people I think would be fun to ride with. Along with anyone else that has or had inspirations of a bmx backround.
  • 1 0
 While the paywall articles are easy enough to scroll past, it's the future that they represent. Pay for buy n sell. Pay to see any racing coverage. Pay to make and read comments. It's all simply a matter of time.
  • 2 0
 Of course Henry wrote a philosophy book. I can hear the panties dropping.
  • 1 0
 And boxers.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010727
Mobile Version of Website