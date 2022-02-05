close
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 104 - Lachlan Morton on How to be a Happy Bike Racer and the World's Longest Climb

Feb 5, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


While he may spend almost all his time on the mountain bike these days, Lachlan Morton isn't someone you'd normally see on Pinkbike's homepage. He's better known in the curly 'bar world, but I'd argue that the Australian's accomplishments on two wheels transcend whatever type of bike he's riding, and they often happen far away from the start line of a World Tour race. In this episode, Lachlan talks about what it takes to race at the highest level and how that can bring out the worst in some people, almost walking away from it all, his Thereabouts adventures in Columbia and around the world, and his recent Alt Tour that saw him beat the Tour de France peloton while riding the entire route unsupported, including transfer stages.

We do eventually talk mountain biking later in this episode, including racing Leadville, setting an FKT on the 142-mile Kokopelli Trail, and even riding in bike parks while feeling like a total rookie.









THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 104 - LACHLAN MORTON ON HOW TO BE A HAPPY BIKE RACER AND THE WORLD'S LONGEST CLIMB
Feb 5th, 2022

Less intervals, more adventures


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Mike Levy


8 Comments

  • 2 0
 First comment! Glad I can be the first to bring up the paywall on this article! Mike and all the PB staff, you're doing an awesome job. I can't see a paywall right now and if one comes it obviously isn't your fault, it's not like your the CEOs is it! Keep doing your awesome work and I'll keep clicking. Less time moaning and more time riding!
  • 1 0
 I think everyone should take this opportunity to THANK the PB crew for all the great content (except E-bikes) Stop your bitchn for five seconds and appreciate what these folks have contributed to the community for years. Take them at their word and stop unloading on them for how the corporate world operates in a free market. They are going to continue to do their best to keep it real, and as close as it can be to the PB we have come to know and love. Ok, five seconds up... :/
  • 1 0
 One of my favorite riders and seems like an absolute gem of a human. This film of him doing the GDuro (self-supported race from Land's End to John o' Groats) is a good intro: www.youtube.com/watch?v=e74xncSCoqw
  • 1 0
 Great to see Lachlan on here. Dude is an absolute beast. Super inspiring to see him out riding on the local Boulder trails
  • 1 1
 Remember when mtb used to be a fringe sport?!

Well it's not anymore, and corporate American has lined up at the trough for a good ol' fashion greed feeding.
  • 1 0
 You hold out on us for weeks and then, BAM! Three podcasts in three days! I guess that’s the right amount of stupid?
  • 1 0
 Settle down, I haven't got thru the other 2 podcasts for the week yet
  • 1 0
 What an absolute legend!

Post a Comment



