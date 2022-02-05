While he may spend almost all his time on the mountain bike these days, Lachlan Morton isn't someone you'd normally see on Pinkbike's homepage. He's better known in the curly 'bar world, but I'd argue that the Australian's accomplishments on two wheels transcend whatever type of bike he's riding, and they often happen far away from the start line of a World Tour race. In this episode, Lachlan talks about what it takes to race at the highest level and how that can bring out the worst in some people, almost walking away from it all, his Thereabouts adventures in Columbia and around the world, and his recent Alt Tour that saw him beat the Tour de France peloton while riding the entire route unsupported, including transfer stages.
We do eventually talk mountain biking later in this episode, including racing Leadville, setting an FKT on the 142-mile Kokopelli Trail, and even riding in bike parks while feeling like a total rookie.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 104 - LACHLAN MORTON ON HOW TO BE A HAPPY BIKE RACER AND THE WORLD'S LONGEST CLIMB Feb 5th, 2022
Less intervals, more adventures
