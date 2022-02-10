close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 105 - The 3 Bike Budget Challenge

Feb 10, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Asking someone what three cars they'd choose to have in their dream garage is a fun game, but it quickly gets much more difficult when you're given a meager - aka realistic - budget to work with. And while the numbers are a lot smaller when we apply the same question to mountain bikes, our carbon fiber toys can still cost an exorbitant amount of money. Ten thousand dollars bikes are almost always pretty great, but do you know what's a lot harder? Finding a decent machine for $1,000 USD that won't require you to spend more fun tokens to upgrade it as you progress.

Today's show sees Henry Quinney, Mike Kazimer, Brian Park, and I take part in the 3 Bike Challenge where we choose our favorite rigs at three different price points: $1,000, $3,000, and $6,000 USD.

There are only a few rules to this game. First, you're allowed to go a little over budget as needed because, just like in the real world, sometimes you find something better and decide to save for another month to afford it. Especially if it means getting a dropper post or working disc brakes, right? Second, buying used is definitely an option worth considering, particularly at $1,000 and $3,000 USD. Finally, the bikes don't have to actually be in stock otherwise we wouldn't have a podcast - this is just a fun thought experiment.

Levy's three bike garage includes a Sombio Shovel 3, Polygon's Siskiu T8, and the new Santa Cruz Blur TR STR, while Henry chose a Ragley Marley hardtail, Commencal's Trail, and then Transition's Sentinal for his high-end bike. Kazimer dipped into the PB Buy & Sell for his 2012 Specialized SX Trail, but went new for his Specialized Status and Canyon Torque CF8.

What bikes would you choose at $1,000 USD, $3,000 USD, and $6,000 USD?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 105 - THE 3 BIKE BUDGET CHALLENGE
Feb 10th, 2022

Three bikes, three price points.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers
Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?
Episode 61 - Athlete Pay, Lycra, Equality and More from the State of the Sport Survey
Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter
Episode 63 - Our Best (And Worst) Bike Buying Advice
Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?
Episode 65 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 66 - The Best and Worst of Repairing Bikes
Episode 67 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham
Episode 68 - Who Are Mountain Biking's Unsung Heroes?
Episode 69 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 1
Episode 70 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 2
Episode 71 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special, Part 2
Episode 72 - Hey Outers!
Episode 73 - The Details That Matter... and Some That Shouldn't
Episode 74 - The Best Trails We've Ridden and What Makes Them So Special
Episode 75 - Things MTB Brands Waste Money On
Episode 76 - MTB Originals and Copycats
Episode 77 - Interview with Outside CEO, Robin Thurston
Episode 78 - Modern Geometry Explained
Episode 79 - What's the Future of eMTBs?
Episode 80 - The Best Vehicles for Mountain Bikers
Episode 81 - You've Got Questions, We've (Maybe) Got Answers
Episode 82 - Behind the Scenes at Field Test
Episode 83 - Does Carbon Fiber Belong On Your Mountain Bike?
Episode 84 - Explaining RockShox's Computer Controlled Suspension
Episode 85 - Is the Red Bull Rampage Too Slopestyle?
Episode 86 - Greg Minnaar on the Honda DH Bike, World Cup Racing, and Staying Fast Forever
Episode 87 - How to Love Riding When it's Cold and Wet
Episode 88 - Mountain Biking on a Budget
Episode 89 - The Derailleur Pickle
Episode 90 - Is Supre the Future of Trouble-Free Drivetrains? (with Cedric Eveleigh of Lal Bikes)
Episode 91 - Riding Every Double Black in the Whistler Bike Park with Christina Chappetta
Episode 92 - Does Bike Weight Really Matter?
Episode 93 - Staying Motivated and Overcoming Burnout
Episode 94 - PBA Contestant Tori Wood on Her First Race and Finding the Right Mindset
Episode 95 - Field Test Down-Country Bike Debrief
Episode 96 - PBA Contestant Israel Carrillo on Riding in Mexico and Why It's Not Always About Speed
Episode 97 - Can We Predict the Future of Mountain Biking?
Episode 98 - Field Test Trail Bike Debrief
Episode 99 - New Year, New You?
Episode 100 - Q&A with the PB Editors
Episode 101 - MTB Tradeshows Explained
Episode 102 - Should MTB Media Be Going to Press Camps?
Episode 103 - Secrets from the World Cup Pits with Henry Quinney
Episode 104 - Lachlan Morton on How to be a Happy Bike Racer and the World's Longest Climb

Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park Henry Quinney Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
60301 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
52803 views
The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams
43812 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
40770 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
40621 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
35809 views
Ibis Introduces Blackbird Send Aluminum Wheels
34612 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
31784 views

10 Comments

  • 3 0
 A question I have that has been bothering me for years and keeps me up at night... people CONSTANTLY talk about how they prefer the RANGE of 12 speed drivetrains because it is just nice to have an easier gear to petal up hills with. I hear it on podcasts, youtube clips, and in articles on pb. This drives me crazy because this has nothing to do with the cassette RANGE, only the ratio between chainring and biggest cog. My question is, why don't more people talk about downsizing a chainring size to make your climbing gear easier? Sure you lose a little top end gearing but I spend maybe 2% of my riding in my smallest cog and a TON of time in my climbing gear. I have an x01 11 speed cassette (42t) with a 28t chainring which gives me VERY nearly the same climb ratio as a 32t chainring with 50t cassette. (42/28=1.5 , 50/32=1.5625) I have not yet been in a situation where I was going so fast in my smallest cog that I wished I had a larger chainring. (could be because of my terrain, Steep techy, but have also ridden a good bit at bike parks) But I also have a 270g cassette, and much cheaper parts bc 11 speed is easy to find cheap parts. Seems like a win win win. I've been riding this setup hard for the past few years, just waiting to find the shortcomings of a 28t chainring but I still haven't found it! I am convinced an 11 speed drivetrain with a 28t chainring is a perfectly great setup for many people. Why isn't it talked about more and why don't more people just buy a $25 chainring if they want an easier climb gear? Is there some terrible downside to a small chainring that I haven't yet found in 2 years of riding with one? Thanks Pinkbike editors! Love what you guys are doing, keep at it!!
  • 2 0
 For real 11 speed for the win!!
  • 2 1
 Why would I get something less capable when I already have and can afford a great 12 speed drivetrain? I'm not looking for reasons to downgrade.
  • 2 0
 Question for another time, I've just been catching up on a couple of the last podcasts and listening to Henry and Mike L talk about world cup racers. What is it that world cup riders actually do to get to world cup ludicrous speed from just being 'really fast'? And an idea for you - after hearing Mike K say he doesn't think coaching is for him, how much faster can coaching get different levels of rider (beginner, intermediate, advanced) on various tracks?
  • 1 0
 If I’m under budget on one, can I add that money to the other category? I’d probably go Kona Process X for a little under $6k, the Process 153 for just over $3k, and comb the buy/sell deep for some 2014 Alu Specialized Enduro 29, or similar that was a bit ahead of it’s time.
  • 2 0
 Are we going to have ep 2 of mechanic talk with Henry at some point? I know it was spoiled by the anti-outside gestapo but it was the best episode I've heard so far.
  • 1 0
 tl:dl - but how much could one spend on upgrades later, sponsored by a favorite online shop?
  • 1 0
 Just saw on FB used Status for over 6k. Tough times brothers and sisters...
  • 1 0
 I think I saw the same one... It's got a bunch of different parts, but mostly, the seller is out to lunch.
  • 1 0
 Canyon Stitched 360/ Propain Tyee/ Santa Cruz Bronson

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008453
Mobile Version of Website