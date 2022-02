Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 105 - THE 3 BIKE BUDGET CHALLENGE

Feb 10th, 2022



Three bikes, three price points.



Asking someone what three cars they'd choose to have in their dream garage is a fun game, but it quickly gets much more difficult when you're given a meager - aka realistic - budget to work with. And while the numbers are a lot smaller when we apply the same question to mountain bikes, our carbon fiber toys can still cost an exorbitant amount of money. Ten thousand dollars bikes are almost always pretty great, but do you know what's a lot harder? Finding a decent machine for $1,000 USD that won't require you to spend more fun tokens to upgrade it as you progress.Today's show sees Henry Quinney, Mike Kazimer, Brian Park, and I take part in the 3 Bike Challenge where we choose our favorite rigs at three different price points: $1,000, $3,000, and $6,000 USD.There are only a few rules to this game. First, you're allowed to go a little over budget as needed because, just like in the real world, sometimes you find something better and decide to save for another month to afford it. Especially if it means getting a dropper post or working disc brakes, right? Second, buying used is definitely an option worth considering, particularly at $1,000 and $3,000 USD. Finally, the bikes don't have to actually be in stock otherwise we wouldn't have a podcast - this is just a fun thought experiment.Levy's three bike garage includes a Sombio Shovel 3, Polygon's Siskiu T8, and the new Santa Cruz Blur TR STR, while Henry chose a Ragley Marley hardtail, Commencal's Trail, and then Transition's Sentinal for his high-end bike. Kazimer dipped into the PB Buy & Sell for his 2012 Specialized SX Trail , but went new for his Specialized Status and Canyon Torque CF8.What bikes would you choose at $1,000 USD, $3,000 USD, and $6,000 USD?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.