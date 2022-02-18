Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 106 - WHAT'S YOUR IDEAL RIDE LOOK LIKE?

Feb 18th, 2022



Big climbs, big descents? Or all day at the jumps?



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

While every single ride can't be perfect, most of them are a hell of a good time. But there are also those days on the bike when everything seems to click into place, you choose all the right lines, you're feeling fit and strong, your bike runs smoothly for once, and whatever trail you're on couldn't possibly be any better than it is. Or maybe you greased that big jump you've been eyeing up for far too long, suffered up that endless climb, set that new PR you've been gunning for, or finally rode that nasty chute you've been going around. It might just be a solid ride with a solid group of friends. Whatever it looks like for you, those extra-special dream rides and perfect days don't happen all that often.On today's podcast, Henry and I chat about some of our best days on the bike and what our dream rides would look like.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.