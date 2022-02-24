Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 107 - HOW (AND WHY) DID YOU START MOUNTAIN BIKING?

Feb 24th, 2022



We came for the fun but stayed for the skids.



If you're here, you probably already know that riding mountain bikes on singletrack is an absolute blast, regardless of how you like to do it. But today's show sees us get into the way-back machine to talk about how we found this sport and some of our early - and cringy- memories. Maybe you saw the cover of a magazine and thought, ''I need to do that,'' or perhaps you stumbled into it while cross-training for a different sport, or had a friend convince you to give it a try... And here you are, all those years and countless trails later.How'd you get into mountain biking?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.