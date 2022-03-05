Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 108 - BEHIND THE SCENES AT THE VALUE BIKE FIELD TEST

March 5th, 2022



Nine bikes, one rattlesnake, and more than few screams.



It's time for another Field Test, and this round sees the crew trade the cold, wet weather of the Pacific Northwest for the sunshine and cactus of Tucson, Arizona. Mike Kazimer, Alicia Leggett, Beta's Ryan Palmer, and myself are in the middle of hitting cactus and tending to our sunburns while testing nine value-minded mountain bikes that include four hardtails costing between $1,500 USD and $2,100 USD, and five full-suspension bikes starting at $2,600 and going up to $3,500 USD. And while we're around a month away from any videos or verdicts being released, the four of us thought we'd sit down to chat about some impressions of the bikes so far, how the different brands are trying to make a lot of bike for not a lot of money, and even dodging trail-side rattlesnakes.Got questions about our Value Bike Field Test? Put 'em down below and we'll try to answer them in the next episode.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.