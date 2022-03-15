These days, World Cup races can be watched live, bike reviews pop up the day after the First Look article, and there's a seemingly endless supply of "shredits" that offer varying amounts of inspiration. Mountain biking, like pretty much everything else, has changed a lot thanks to the internet. Another relatively new development: the rise of the (more) relatable everyman. While a lot of us will always look up to racers and freeriders, the last five years have seen the popularity of influencers, YouTubers, or whatever you want to call them, grow a massive amount.
Seth Alvo's YouTube channel, Berm Peak, previously known as Seth's Bike Hacks, is one of the most successful out there, and I sat down with him to chat about how he ended up on YouTube, what it’s like creating videos all the time, building his own bike park, traditional media versus YouTube, and all sorts of other things… Due to a mic failure, my audio is worse than usual. My bad!
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 109 - BERM PEAK'S SETH ALVO ON MAKING VIDEOS 24/7, SOUL RIDES, AND BUILDING A BIKE PARK March 15th, 2022
There's more to it than a GoPro and iMovie.
If you think about all the racers and pro's they're likely all followed by the same core group of people whereas Seth (and other youtubers) probably have completely distinct fanbases that reach far beyond the core mountain bike base.
