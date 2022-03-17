Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 110 - TRYING (AND FAILING) TO REINVENT THE MOUNTAIN BIKE

March 17th, 2022



Where's my hover bike?



What do e-bikes, dropper posts, one-piece wheels, and air-powered shifting all have in common? They're all reinventions of an existing product, and while the first two have had a massive impact on our sport, today's episode is all about those interesting but fatally flawed components. Mike Kazimer, Ryan Palmer, and I chat about why Shimano's Airlines drivetrain is so great, the Spin wheels we all wanted, linkage forks, and other questionable products.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.