When we're not sure what to talk about, there's always a whole bunch of questions to answer. Today's episode sees Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, and myself quizzed on everything from what riding socks we prefer, the bikes we've liked the least, bushing play, cables routed through stems, doing a Field Test in Florida, and even some long-distance relationship advice that you should probably ignore. We also hit on oval chainrings, Brian's 24lb (???) steel hardtail, how inexpensive disc brakes can sometimes be so terrible, and a whole bunch of other stuff.
Got a question for the PB staff? Put it down below and we'll maybe answer it in a future episode.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 113 - YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED BY THE PB EDITORS April 1st, 2022
If you're looking for relationship advice, this ain't the place.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Along those lines, is it the UCI or Whistler who is dragging their feet getting on the calendar? Wasn't there rumbles of having a WC DH at the Creekside zone or whatever its called? Seemed to be talked about for a couple years a while ago but it seems all but quiet now.
Field test in Florida? Skip the drug lords, strip clubs, sunburn & alligators - let me rudely suggest field test in western North Carolina. More trails than you could ride in 6 months from XC / mellow, rowdy to normal mountain trails, Kanuga bike park (designed/ built by Neko Mulally), Berm Park (opens April 23-free) and world class Pisgah. In eastern Tennessee - Baker Creek (Knoxville), Vee Hollar (Townsend) and Windrock could easily occupy you for weeks. Weather is perfect until July and even then - not that hot.
In fact, you could just open up a PB east office here - that's my vote. You need an eastern US field office I've determined. I'll get working on that.
How many fibers are intertwined in a Shredded Wheat biscuit?
How many times did the Batmobile catch a flat?
