The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 113 - Your Questions Answered by the PB Editors

Mar 31, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


When we're not sure what to talk about, there's always a whole bunch of questions to answer. Today's episode sees Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, and myself quizzed on everything from what riding socks we prefer, the bikes we've liked the least, bushing play, cables routed through stems, doing a Field Test in Florida, and even some long-distance relationship advice that you should probably ignore. We also hit on oval chainrings, Brian's 24lb (???) steel hardtail, how inexpensive disc brakes can sometimes be so terrible, and a whole bunch of other stuff.

Got a question for the PB staff? Put it down below and we'll maybe answer it in a future episode.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 113 - YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED BY THE PB EDITORS
April 1st, 2022

If you're looking for relationship advice, this ain't the place.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


21 Comments

  • 1 0
 Can you explain on videos that PB posts, do the riders who post those get compensation by PB? do you guys just repost it from YouTube and if they get ad revenue from YT does that carry over watching it on PB? Not trying to be dickish or sound like a hater of PB, just wondering about it since a lot of post are of videos from riders YouTube channels/
  • 1 0
 Not a web expert in the least but I think riders still get the views/likes/subscribes/etc from Youtube being that the video is just embedded. Pinkbike then also makes ad revenue from the traffic generated on the site.
  • 1 0
 That’s a good one. Added to the list for the next episode.
  • 4 0
 I have a random question for you... What’s the worst tag line you can think of for a bike brand?
  • 2 0
 Steep and Deep, Ride Or Die, Shred Til Death... They're all freaking terrible.
  • 1 0
 our bike is better than that of our competitor please buy it we accept bitcoin thank you
  • 2 0
 "X amount faster than our previous model"
  • 1 0
 recently a friend came to visit and he demo'd a sentinel from the transition outpost. the tech who was getting him set up told us, "bring me back a loam shelf!" in the dorkiest way imaginable, and i about lost it. ruined the whole brand for me honestly.
  • 1 0
 @kirchenschlager: Transition have always skirted near the boundary between Playfully Ironic and Up Their Own Arses. I think this guy crossed it.
  • 1 0
 I have worked in the industry for basically my entire adult life so I have always ridden whatever I had access to at my job at the time. I don't have that level of access anymore and for the first time, I'm looking at probably paying at or near retail for a new frame. What is all out there that you guys have been impressed with within the vein of the Top Fuel and Spur? I'm not worried about racing, but I also live in the plains so don't need anything much bigger. Bonus points for alloy, but considering carbon as well.
  • 1 0
 They really seemed to enjoy the Rocky Mountain Element...
  • 1 0
 I'm only ever riding steeper / rockier areas (western NC) and don't have an XC/DC style bike but several of PB episodes go into these models and Im' pretty sure Kaz has a Spur for his faster / XC style bike
  • 1 0
 Why do you guys think the UCI basically ignores the pleas of everybody but themselves when it comes to the desire to hold more WC DH races? Ever since I've been into watching them it seems to be a nearly universal opinion that more races would be a good thing, but the UCI ignores it.

Along those lines, is it the UCI or Whistler who is dragging their feet getting on the calendar? Wasn't there rumbles of having a WC DH at the Creekside zone or whatever its called? Seemed to be talked about for a couple years a while ago but it seems all but quiet now.
  • 1 0
 Ah there it is, the audio herion of my week: PB podcast. Thanks @mikekazimer & @mikelevy

Field test in Florida? Skip the drug lords, strip clubs, sunburn & alligators - let me rudely suggest field test in western North Carolina. More trails than you could ride in 6 months from XC / mellow, rowdy to normal mountain trails, Kanuga bike park (designed/ built by Neko Mulally), Berm Park (opens April 23-free) and world class Pisgah. In eastern Tennessee - Baker Creek (Knoxville), Vee Hollar (Townsend) and Windrock could easily occupy you for weeks. Weather is perfect until July and even then - not that hot.

In fact, you could just open up a PB east office here - that's my vote. You need an eastern US field office I've determined. I'll get working on that.
  • 1 0
 I would like to hear a whole episode on what PSI everyone is running.in their tires.
  • 1 0
 Ditto on that (though I'm pretty set on my psi these days and it can fluctuate) but the thing that gets me the most is when someone's talking about their psi but not relating it to body weight (mostly) then riding style and temps. In winter you can go up a few psi per tire and be fine. I've not searched the PB site but I bet from the homepage (forums are questionable!) you could find some good articles...
  • 2 0
 How deep is your love?
  • 1 0
 What's cooler than being cool?
  • 2 0
 How many feathers are on a Purdue chicken?

How many fibers are intertwined in a Shredded Wheat biscuit?

How many times did the Batmobile catch a flat?
  • 1 0
 nvermind,.. it's a $400 stem.
  • 1 3
 How come there is no filter for articles featuring rear derailleur bikes?

Post a Comment



