THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 113 - YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED BY THE PB EDITORS

April 1st, 2022



If you're looking for relationship advice, this ain't the place.



When we're not sure what to talk about, there's always a whole bunch of questions to answer. Today's episode sees Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, and myself quizzed on everything from what riding socks we prefer, the bikes we've liked the least, bushing play, cables routed through stems, doing a Field Test in Florida, and even some long-distance relationship advice that you should probably ignore. We also hit on oval chainrings, Brian's 24lb (???) steel hardtail, how inexpensive disc brakes can sometimes be so terrible, and a whole bunch of other stuff.Got a question for the PB staff? Put it down below and we'll maybe answer it in a future episode.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.