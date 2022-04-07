The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 114 - The Placebo Effect and Your New Mountain Bike

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 114 - THE PLACEBO EFFECT AND NEW MOUNTAIN BIKES

April 7th, 2022



"There's no stopping me now that I've got my new bike!"



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

Is that new bike better... Or do you just want to believe that it's better? Bikes and components are (mostly) improving every year, but that doesn't mean that everything new is automatically superior, or that whatever you've bought is going to make you a better rider. Then again, if you believe that your new fork or expensive tires are allowing you to go faster, then maybe you'll be going faster, so who cares?Today's show sees Kazimer, Palmer, Henry, and I talk about the placebo effect, new bikes and gear, and some of the strategies we employ to not let our brains be tricked.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.