The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 114 - The Placebo Effect and Your New Mountain Bike

Apr 7, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Is that new bike better... Or do you just want to believe that it's better? Bikes and components are (mostly) improving every year, but that doesn't mean that everything new is automatically superior, or that whatever you've bought is going to make you a better rider. Then again, if you believe that your new fork or expensive tires are allowing you to go faster, then maybe you'll be going faster, so who cares?

Today's show sees Kazimer, Palmer, Henry, and I talk about the placebo effect, new bikes and gear, and some of the strategies we employ to not let our brains be tricked.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 114 - THE PLACEBO EFFECT AND NEW MOUNTAIN BIKES
April 7th, 2022

"There's no stopping me now that I've got my new bike!"


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


12 Comments

  • 5 0
 I often feel really goofy the first few rides out on a new bike while I get the suspension and cockpit dialled. It endss up making the bike feel worse for me. Except for shifting. Shifting is always better on a new bike.
  • 1 1
 "I often feel really goofy...". Well, stop changing bikes every two months then ;-) !
  • 2 0
 I feel like if your new bike isn't significantly and obviously better then you are replacing bikes too often. Or you're doing things like servicing your suspension when you're supposed to instead of just letting the performance slowly deteriorate.
  • 1 0
 Exactly this. I tend to upgrade around 5yrs... and lately the improvement over such a timespan is hugely noticeable!
  • 2 0
 Thanks for talking through the 11/12 speed convo! Definitely not trying to beat a dead horse, but having used a 28t chainring with my 10-42t 11 speed cassette for a while, I wonder why more people with 11 speed cassette's don't downsize to a 30 or 28t chainring to accomplish the climbing gear they want. My gripe with the word "range" is only when using it to describe how easy or hard a bike is to climb, because that is not dependent on range, its dependent on climbing ratio. The 12 speed cassettes happen to have a better climbing ratio AND range. Range can and should be used to reference the range of the cassette which is just that, but the climbing ratio is heavily dependent on the chainring size as well. But I do think it is an interesting thing to talk about, since an 11 speed drivetrain can be lighter, cheaper, similar range, but they are not often seen as a good spec, and I understand that. That being said, I am likely using GX 12 speed on my new bike but I would love to see Sram or Shimano put out a high spec 10/11 speed cassette with 500% range. I personally don't need 12 gears, I guess I am not as picky about cadence as some are! Okay I got my rant out, I'll shut up about it now. Thanks boys!
  • 2 0
 Because lots of people like to ride really fast on their bikes while pedaling as well. The range that works for you depends on where you ride and what you like doing on a bike. Having strictly lower gears as you propose would mean that you run out of gears on the top end. Gear ranges are a bit too narrow right now in my opinion. We need to be closer to 6:1 for general usage total coverage. That's really not very feasible without dropping to a 9-tooth small cog, which the engineers seem to avoid for a reason, or a stupidly large cassette and derailleur. The bigger range is really what I'm looking forward to on someone figuring out gearboxes well enough.
  • 3 2
 But, But.. The only thing holding me back from ALL the Strava KOM's on my local trail is that my reach is 10mm too short, hta is .5 deg too steep, and chain stays are 5mm to short! I am a 190lb fine tuned machine! My old bike is the final piece of the puzzle that's been holding me back!!! Once I get this new bike, it will be perfect, geometry has plateaued, I'll never need a new bike again!!!
  • 1 0
 All the PRs and KOMs being set on "trail I've ridden a million times, and I cleaned every section at 50% effort. This bike punches above it's (sic) weight."
Usually the "brand new bike" purchased on PB was only ridden 86 miles according to Strava. But that's a whole other discussion.
  • 1 0
 New bikes are fun because it starts a new round of fiddling. It's very satisfying to be able to fiddle a bike into as-good-as-it-can-be. It kicks off buying new parts to make things just like you like, and who doesn't like new parts of your own choosing?
  • 1 0
 I went from a 2015 Process to a 2021 SB150. The new bike makes me feel more confident, which does help my skill level. Friends that would normally be able to pull away from me, I have an easier time keeping up with, sometimes even having to brake check. This is a huge upgrade though. I can't see replacing you bike every year or two making the average joe fast enough to warrant the need to purchase.
  • 1 0
 Everyone knows that The New Bike Syndrome is a real deal, shaving seconds, adds air time. Once its dialed of course. I struggled for a month with my new SB150, or lets say with Fox 38 fork. And it was the only time I was not so happy with a new bike. Then I realised the fork had 3 tokens inside, with only one I am getting the new bike syndrome delayed now, but its realy faster and better then my previous SB6
  • 1 0
 Strava says my new bikes faster therefore it must be faster.

