Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 115 - WE ARE ONE'S CEO TALKS FUTURE DH BIKE, E-BIKES, & DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING

April 9th, 2022



Dustin is an open book about the challenges (and advantages) of domestic manufacturing.



There are a lot of different carbon fiber rims on the market these days, but there's only one brand manufacturing their own mountain bike rims in the great white north: We Are One. Their first product, the Agent, was released back in 2017 and they've since added many more to its catalog... as well as a highly-regarded enduro bike that's also made in their Kamloops factory with domestically sourced ingredients.Brian Park and I sat down with Dustin Adams, We Are One's founder and retired World Cup downhill racer, to talk about the challenges (and advantages) of doing it in Canada, locally sourced parts, knowing when to ask for help, if We Are One has plans to make a downhill bike or e-bike, and many other things.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.