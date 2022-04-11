Last week saw Sea Otter return to full strength for 2022, with a packed venue full of exhibitors, racing, and a lot of mountain bikers who were all happy to be back at Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway. And it wouldn't be an Otter without a bunch of new bikes and fresh gear, which is what Mike Kazimer, Alicia Leggett, and myself are on about in today's episode. We get into the details of Contra Bikes' steel high pivot machine, EXT's new air shock, a ton of fresh clothing, X-Fusion's wireless dropper post, and a whole bunch more.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 116 - NEW BIKES AND GEAR FROM SEA OTTER April 11th, 2022
The only otters I saw were at the aquarium.
a) Top of the line carbon frame and the best shocks (front & rear) but only entry-level components and alloy wheels
b) Entry-level alloy frame and shocks (rideable, not like a Huffy or some other total piece of s***!) with top of the line components and the best carbon wheels
Which would you choose and why? (Assuming geo and travel were the same.)
