Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 117 - MOUNTAIN BIKING'S WORST (OR BEST) CLICHÉ CRIMES

April 14th, 2022



I can't believe we missed "quiver killer."



From dream-worthy Sprinter van conversions and Tacomas with root top tents, flannel jackets and tall socks, or cigarettes and front wheel pivots, to cornering like it's on rails and climbing like a mountain goat, mountain biking can sometimes feel like a rolling cliche. Which is why Henry Quinney, Mike Kazimer, and myself spend episode 117 making fun of our sport's most predictable aspects. We get into just how real steel actually is, remembering to "like and subscribe," single pivots that don't work and Horst Link bikes that pedal poorly, and bikes that look like a Session to reviews the day after First Looks... yet we somehow forgot about quiver killer.What else did we miss?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.