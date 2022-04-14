From dream-worthy Sprinter van conversions and Tacomas with root top tents, flannel jackets and tall socks, or cigarettes and front wheel pivots, to cornering like it's on rails and climbing like a mountain goat, mountain biking can sometimes feel like a rolling cliche. Which is why Henry Quinney, Mike Kazimer, and myself spend episode 117 making fun of our sport's most predictable aspects. We get into just how real steel actually is, remembering to "like and subscribe," single pivots that don't work and Horst Link bikes that pedal poorly, and bikes that look like a Session to reviews the day after First Looks... yet we somehow forgot about quiver killer.
What else did we miss?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 117 - MOUNTAIN BIKING'S WORST (OR BEST) CLICHÉ CRIMES April 14th, 2022
I can't believe we missed "quiver killer."
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
You are right though.
Stupid jokey bro names for everything. I understand that as a reviewer its really hard to write an article about say a helmet or brakes or whatever without using the word helmet and brakes in every other sentance and sounding like you are 8 years old with a limited vocabulary.
But people read these reviews and start saying "skid switch" and "brain bucket" and "party post" unironically in normal conversation and it makes me want to punch them.
It’s possible there are performance or longevity tradeoffs with different fluids. But it’s not possible that SRAM went to the trouble of intentionally molding, stamping or etching a specification that’s totally out of bounds directly on the product.
That said: If you only have one or the other on hand, you can mix them or use them interchangeably without damaging the brake.
And DOT fluid is nasty. Spend time around old cars that have had leaks from the brake or clutch systems and you'll find that the paint is missing in those areas.
the various mineral oils that we use are indeed filled with all kinds of additives and ingredients. While DOT fluid is inherently more caustic than mineral oil, it is more regulated, with specific standards for composition and performance as set by the USA Dept of Transportation (thus DOT). because of this DOT fluid will be more consistent and interchangeable (except DOT 5, never mix that) while the various colors of mineral oil are not guarantied to work in your brakes, should not be mixed, and may even void your brake warranty.
