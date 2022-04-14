close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 117 - Mountain Biking's Worst (or Best) Cliché Crimes

Apr 14, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


From dream-worthy Sprinter van conversions and Tacomas with root top tents, flannel jackets and tall socks, or cigarettes and front wheel pivots, to cornering like it's on rails and climbing like a mountain goat, mountain biking can sometimes feel like a rolling cliche. Which is why Henry Quinney, Mike Kazimer, and myself spend episode 117 making fun of our sport's most predictable aspects. We get into just how real steel actually is, remembering to "like and subscribe," single pivots that don't work and Horst Link bikes that pedal poorly, and bikes that look like a Session to reviews the day after First Looks... yet we somehow forgot about quiver killer.

What else did we miss?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 117 - MOUNTAIN BIKING'S WORST (OR BEST) CLICHÉ CRIMES
April 14th, 2022

I can't believe we missed "quiver killer."


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers
Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?
Episode 61 - Athlete Pay, Lycra, Equality and More from the State of the Sport Survey
Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter
Episode 63 - Our Best (And Worst) Bike Buying Advice
Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?
Episode 65 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 66 - The Best and Worst of Repairing Bikes
Episode 67 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham
Episode 68 - Who Are Mountain Biking's Unsung Heroes?
Episode 69 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 1
Episode 70 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 2
Episode 71 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special, Part 2
Episode 72 - Hey Outers!
Episode 73 - The Details That Matter... and Some That Shouldn't
Episode 74 - The Best Trails We've Ridden and What Makes Them So Special
Episode 75 - Things MTB Brands Waste Money On
Episode 76 - MTB Originals and Copycats
Episode 77 - Interview with Outside CEO, Robin Thurston
Episode 78 - Modern Geometry Explained
Episode 79 - What's the Future of eMTBs?
Episode 80 - The Best Vehicles for Mountain Bikers
Episode 81 - You've Got Questions, We've (Maybe) Got Answers
Episode 82 - Behind the Scenes at Field Test
Episode 83 - Does Carbon Fiber Belong On Your Mountain Bike?
Episode 84 - Explaining RockShox's Computer Controlled Suspension
Episode 85 - Is the Red Bull Rampage Too Slopestyle?
Episode 86 - Greg Minnaar on the Honda DH Bike, World Cup Racing, and Staying Fast Forever
Episode 87 - How to Love Riding When it's Cold and Wet
Episode 88 - Mountain Biking on a Budget
Episode 89 - The Derailleur Pickle
Episode 90 - Is Supre the Future of Trouble-Free Drivetrains? (with Cedric Eveleigh of Lal Bikes)
Episode 91 - Riding Every Double Black in the Whistler Bike Park with Christina Chappetta
Episode 92 - Does Bike Weight Really Matter?
Episode 93 - Staying Motivated and Overcoming Burnout
Episode 94 - PBA Contestant Tori Wood on Her First Race and Finding the Right Mindset
Episode 95 - Field Test Down-Country Bike Debrief
Episode 96 - PBA Contestant Israel Carrillo on Riding in Mexico and Why It's Not Always About Speed
Episode 97 - Can We Predict the Future of Mountain Biking?
Episode 98 - Field Test Trail Bike Debrief
Episode 99 - New Year, New You?
Episode 100 - Q&A with the PB Editors
Episode 101 - MTB Tradeshows Explained
Episode 102 - Should MTB Media Be Going to Press Camps?
Episode 103 - Secrets from the World Cup Pits with Henry Quinney
Episode 104 - Lachlan Morton on How to be a Happy Bike Racer and the World's Longest Climb
Episode 105 - The 3 Bike Budget Challenge
Episode 106 - What's Your Ideal Ride Look Like?
Episode 107 - How (And Why) Did You Start Mountain Biking?
Episode 108 - Behind the Scenes at the Value Bike Field Test
Episode 109 - Berm Peak's Seth Alvo on Making Videos 24/7, Soul Rides, and Building a Bike Park
Episode 110 - Trying (and Failing) to Reinvent the Mountain Bike
Episode 111 - The Pinkbike Racing Podcast: Episode #1 - It's All Downhill From Here
Episode 112 - The Pinkbike Racing Podcast: Episode #2 - The Lourdes World Cup Post-Race Wrap-Up
Episode 113 - PB Editors Answer Your Questions (again)
Episode 114 - The Placebo Effect and Your New Mountain Bike
Episode 115 - We Are One's CEO Talks Future DH Bike, E-Bikes, & Domestic Manufacturing
Episode 116 - New Bikes and Gear from Sea Otter

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Henry Quinney Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
68269 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
56215 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
50111 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
47060 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
44379 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
42790 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
39569 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
37428 views

25 Comments

  • 5 0
 Can't we be honest Climbs like an overweight cow Descends like a drunken goat Heavier than the average 5 year old Frame costs more than the average yearly income in Mexico
  • 3 2
 wow that is some mind blowing perspective with the mexican househould income. Couple sources have it between ~$3,500 to ~$6,000 USD. Insane how jaded we can get, thinking $1,500 for carbon wheels or $750 for a fork is "budget", etc. Not tryna get all preachy, just genuinely made me realize how lucky we are here.
  • 2 0
 @TannerValhouli: Remember the cost of living changes too depending on where you live. EX If you make 80k a year in NYC, you're just some guy. If you make that in WV, you are TannerValhouli, Earl of Snowshoe, First of His Name.

You are right though.
  • 2 0
 Question for next week, and slightly related to your dot fluid / mineral oil conversation..... when flying with a bike does the change in pressure mess with brakes? Do they need bleeding when you arrive? And is there any difference between dot fluid and mineral oil?
  • 1 0
 afaik. and im an idiot. as long as your not riding at 30,000 feet your brakes should function the same when you get back down to the ground.
  • 1 0
 Lol. I used to write bike PDP... Though it definitely got easier with time, as things do, I didn't exactly look forward to writing 'shred', 'gnar, or 'efficiency' every other paragraph, or how an extra millimeter of reach would make the rider so much faster. Still, fun job. Criminally underpaid. I like to think it would be much more enjoyable (and much better compensated) if I had worked directly for a bike brand instead of the reseller.
  • 2 0
 Just loving 4 PB casts within a week or 8 days? PB cast heaven. Kaz & Levy are my Friday Morning Fart song radio DJ replacements with the Monster, but not the monster truck corn
  • 1 0
 Not listened yet but here's my suggestion.
Stupid jokey bro names for everything. I understand that as a reviewer its really hard to write an article about say a helmet or brakes or whatever without using the word helmet and brakes in every other sentance and sounding like you are 8 years old with a limited vocabulary.
But people read these reviews and start saying "skid switch" and "brain bucket" and "party post" unironically in normal conversation and it makes me want to punch them.
  • 1 0
 I have a friend who says “pick a wheel size and be a dick about it” and it makes me want to kms
  • 1 0
 Think of it as a service. Helps weed out the party posters so you don’t have to have lame friends. Course you might have no friends at all, but that’s a risk we all have to take to avoid these egregious evolutions of language.
  • 1 0
 Question for @mikekazimer @mikelevy @henryquinney: my code R brakes say "Dot 5.1 or Dot 4" on the backside (facing rider), but a few buds of mine insist you cannot run Dot 4 in them or Code RSCs So why would SRAM include "Dot 4" in text on the back of the brake? Is Dot 4 a weaker oil / fluid?
  • 1 0
 The question is not “why would SRAM include DOT4” but “why would my friend insist it’s not?”

It’s possible there are performance or longevity tradeoffs with different fluids. But it’s not possible that SRAM went to the trouble of intentionally molding, stamping or etching a specification that’s totally out of bounds directly on the product.
  • 1 0
 definitely use the specific dot fluid that is etched into the lever or cylinder. The manufacturer designed and tested the brake with that particular fluid; using something with a different viscosity or boiling point may make the brake behave wrong-ish.

That said: If you only have one or the other on hand, you can mix them or use them interchangeably without damaging the brake.
  • 1 0
 @sharpGT: It may also damage seals or parts. It's not just temperature range that's the difference between the DOTs.
  • 1 0
 They're compatible with each other. The only difference is the boiling point but both should be more than sufficiently high for bicycle applications. Sram knows what they're doing.
  • 1 0
 New parts! My wife got me some EEWings cranks for Christmas...every time I look at them I feel fancy. Glance down riding, feel amazing because they're beautiful. I get dazzled by them...not due to price, but by beauty alone. They're the absolute top of the mountain of "awesome but not necessary."

And DOT fluid is nasty. Spend time around old cars that have had leaks from the brake or clutch systems and you'll find that the paint is missing in those areas.
  • 1 0
 for the cast's discussion of dot fluid, mineral oil, brake fluid safety, etc:
the various mineral oils that we use are indeed filled with all kinds of additives and ingredients. While DOT fluid is inherently more caustic than mineral oil, it is more regulated, with specific standards for composition and performance as set by the USA Dept of Transportation (thus DOT). because of this DOT fluid will be more consistent and interchangeable (except DOT 5, never mix that) while the various colors of mineral oil are not guarantied to work in your brakes, should not be mixed, and may even void your brake warranty.
  • 1 0
 I was hiking with a friend recently in the Belcher Hill area(nasty climb that) and was shocked that 80% of the bikes I saw were e-bikes. It was early season, so maybe that's why. The non-e-bikes had riders who were worked and the e-bikers were just out having a fun. I use that hill as a climb to keep me humble when I start to feel strong.
  • 3 0
 Playful, poppy, planted, feels like it has more than X travel, bottomless suspension, dialed, eye-watering price...
  • 2 0
 I've always hated the automotive simile, corners like a Porsche, accelerates like a Lamborghini.
  • 1 0
 I roosted the berm but had to dab as I pumped the rhythm section which made things a little loose for my sick whip off the double which resulted in a bail.
  • 2 0
 Dog article was the best. That’s what I said! Hypotenuse!!!
  • 4 2
 sustainability reports
  • 1 0
 Hotels aren't close to trails in most cases.
  • 1 0
 Yeeww!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011612
Mobile Version of Website