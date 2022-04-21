Whether it's the music you always play when driving the shuttle truck, what's in your headphones while pedaling up, or just a mid-2000s movie section that's been stuck in your head ever since, it's probably fair to say that most of us have some albums, songs, or musicians that will always be tied to mountain biking in one way or another. Episode 118 sees Henry, Kazimer, and I chat about the songs forever on our two-wheeled playlists, why Sail by Awolnation is the best, and if we listen to music while riding our bikes.
What music do you associate with mountain biking?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 118 - MUSIC AND MOUNTAIN BIKING April 21st, 2022
Screamo before, during, and after every ride.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
The scene is me and some buds were chilling at the top of the climb before a big, popular descent. Most people do the 5min shuttle to get to the top, but we had climbed the access road and were catching our breath before dropping in. From the parking lot, we see 5 or so certfied® dads start rolling our way. They had just lifted their e-mtb's out of a $60k Toyota Tundra with a 3in lift. It's a common sight in this neck of the woods, where the average home value within a couple of miles of the trail is well into the millions.
So these dad-bod dudes come rolling by, a nice train of 5 or 6 riders into the 'black diamond' (manicured flow jump line with tables and small gaps) trail that we had all come up to hit. 2nd to last dude in line, clear as day, yells into the universe 'SIRI, play SAIL by AWOLNATION!!' and we all absolutely hit the floor laughing. Normally, I'd think this was a joke, but judging by the man, this guy was entirely serious and really wanted to listen to the sweet sounds of dub EDM on his way to casing every single jump.
Anyways, that's my SAIL story. Thanks for listening.
When riding bikes i have no need for music and only get annoyed by those bluetooth box dudes... Just get headphones for f**k sake!
Sail by Awolnation just mostly reminds me of someone barely able to ski, filming himself riding down groomers with a selfie stick in a mixture of pizza and parallel turns...
