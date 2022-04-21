The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 118 - Music and Mountain Biking

Apr 21, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Whether it's the music you always play when driving the shuttle truck, what's in your headphones while pedaling up, or just a mid-2000s movie section that's been stuck in your head ever since, it's probably fair to say that most of us have some albums, songs, or musicians that will always be tied to mountain biking in one way or another. Episode 118 sees Henry, Kazimer, and I chat about the songs forever on our two-wheeled playlists, why Sail by Awolnation is the best, and if we listen to music while riding our bikes.

What music do you associate with mountain biking?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 118 - MUSIC AND MOUNTAIN BIKING
April 21st, 2022

Screamo before, during, and after every ride.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Mike Levy Mike Kazimer


28 Comments

  • 29 1
 What music? anything you like. Just as long as its in your ears and not blaring out of a bluetooth speaker
  • 7 0
 The title subhead reminds me of a story I still laugh at to this day regarding AWOLnation's 'SAIL'.

The scene is me and some buds were chilling at the top of the climb before a big, popular descent. Most people do the 5min shuttle to get to the top, but we had climbed the access road and were catching our breath before dropping in. From the parking lot, we see 5 or so certfied® dads start rolling our way. They had just lifted their e-mtb's out of a $60k Toyota Tundra with a 3in lift. It's a common sight in this neck of the woods, where the average home value within a couple of miles of the trail is well into the millions.

So these dad-bod dudes come rolling by, a nice train of 5 or 6 riders into the 'black diamond' (manicured flow jump line with tables and small gaps) trail that we had all come up to hit. 2nd to last dude in line, clear as day, yells into the universe 'SIRI, play SAIL by AWOLNATION!!' and we all absolutely hit the floor laughing. Normally, I'd think this was a joke, but judging by the man, this guy was entirely serious and really wanted to listen to the sweet sounds of dub EDM on his way to casing every single jump.

Anyways, that's my SAIL story. Thanks for listening.
  • 1 0
 Did he send it though?
  • 9 0
 The music is best when all you hear is tires rolling across the terrain and the little pings from rocks and loose dirt
  • 1 0
 I saw Whitechapel -S.C.U.M on Henry's list and got stoked, not seeing that coming. Until I realized I swapped artist and title... I love seeing what other people listen to, in hopes of adding to my own lists, but there seems to be a lack of heavy listening. Unless I'm just an outlier.....NAH!
  • 1 0
 I don't have any music related to MTB. But a huge folder of music from snowboard and skateboard videos. Mostly from the times when "Limewire" still was a thing.
When riding bikes i have no need for music and only get annoyed by those bluetooth box dudes... Just get headphones for f**k sake!
Sail by Awolnation just mostly reminds me of someone barely able to ski, filming himself riding down groomers with a selfie stick in a mixture of pizza and parallel turns...
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer - I'm suprrised there's no Sonic Youth of Fugazi???
  • 1 0
 Kudos for the Black Flag, Kyuss, Mission of Burma and Sepultura tho.
  • 4 0
 Podcasts for the climbs - music for the descents
  • 1 0
 exactly what I usually do, when riding alone, with earbuds ofc, no speakers
  • 2 0
 @elyari: the transparency mode on my iPods was a game changer
  • 3 0
 Music for the climbs - Shopping cart noises coming from my bike for the descents
  • 2 0
 I'm still rocking Swollen Members, Rise Against, Dope, etc. from the old NWD/Collective days. It just brings back a flood of memories and makes me want to go ride hard.
  • 1 0
 I even get out the old Blood for Blood every once in a while.
  • 1 0
 Love me some Swollen Members. Thanks for the reminder!
  • 1 0
 An interesting music question to ask is what's the preferred driving track? Maybe it's placebo but I definitely drive faster and more aggressively listening to hard rock over my slower chill playlist.
  • 1 0
 Almost always some sort of questionable rap music for driving, unless it’s a road trip - that’s when the oldies and podcasts come out.
  • 2 0
 New album (and all the older albums) from Turnstile rips. Seeing them in ATL coming up. My 49 year old body will be sore.
  • 2 0
 Add some zydeco to your life! It’s the happiest friggin music on earth, like sunshine directly to your soul.
  • 1 0
 PAHAHAH! The idea that there would be a TRAIN to the top of a mountain is STUPID! Silly Kaz, what are you smoking?!

snowdonrailway.co.uk
  • 1 0
 I tried it twice, didn't realize how much I used the sounds of the trail and tires to ride. Almost crashed both times. I sing the $#!+ out of Rage Against the Machine though.
  • 1 0
 Stuff like Dario Marianelli, Future Islands, Coheed. Lots of Coheed. No hip hop/ rap though. Does not get me moving.
  • 2 0
 Sail by aholenation is the worst!!! Fugazi- yes please.
  • 1 0
 Music otw to ride, music otw home post ride. AM/FM radio in my brain in between.
  • 2 0
 Tool when im riding, tool when im not riding, its a lot of tool mostly
  • 1 0
 this
  • 1 1
 I feel like all this new pinkbike shit is pretty cringe worthy. What are they even talking about in these podcast and what kind of audience listens to this?
  • 1 0
 Music while riding Frown

Post a Comment



