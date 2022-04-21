Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 118 - MUSIC AND MOUNTAIN BIKING

April 21st, 2022



Screamo before, during, and after every ride.



Whether it's the music you always play when driving the shuttle truck, what's in your headphones while pedaling up, or just a mid-2000s movie section that's been stuck in your head ever since, it's probably fair to say that most of us have some albums, songs, or musicians that will always be tied to mountain biking in one way or another. Episode 118 sees Henry, Kazimer, and I chat about the songs forever on our two-wheeled playlists, why Sail by Awolnation is the best, and if we listen to music while riding our bikes.What music do you associate with mountain biking?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.