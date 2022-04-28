Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 119 - ROAD TRIPS GONE HORRIBLY WRONG

April 28th, 2022



All I need is a family-sized bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and a bottle to pee in.



It doesn't matter if it's an hour away or a cross-continent tour, there's something about a road trip with friends and bikes that makes riding even better. Of course, it's not a road trip without an unreliable vehicle of some sort, new trails and mountains, gas station food, broken trucks and broken bodies, getting way too lost, and who knows what else that can all seem like a disaster in the moment. Episode 119 sees Kazimer, Henry, Palmer, and I share some of our best and worst road trip memories.What are some ingredients for a good road trip?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.