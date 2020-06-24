The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?

Jun 24, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


After a week away for donuting and field testing, we're back!

Maybe you spotted your first mountain bike after you happened to wander into one. Maybe you spent more time and money in one than you'd ever like to admit. Maybe, if you're lucky, you've spent a few years (or more) working in one. Whatever your history with them might be, local bikes shops have played an undeniably important role in our sport. But the thing is, that role has had to evolve with the internet and changing times.

Our dozenenth episode is all about hallowed ground: The local bike shop. With over thirty years of shop experience between us, Brian, Kazimer, Jimmy-James, and I look back at what our local shops meant to us during the grom-years, recount some of our most memorable customers and stories, and really embrace that ''back in the good ol' days'' vibe. We also make a good case for shop experience, and especially mechanical experience, as an important perspective when it comes to reviewing bikes and components. But as anyone who's found nothing but an elitist, bro-ski vibe knows, bike shops aren't always the welcoming, helpful place we wish they were...

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 12 - WHAT'S THE FUTURE OF BIKE SHOPS?
May 27th, 2020

"Sorry, we're gonna have to order that part..."

Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

8 Comments

  • 2 0
 Offering what online shops can't easily do.
Offering a range of built bikes you can see in person and test ride. Seeing if your kid is big enough to reach the ground on a 24" frame or if they're going to have to get a smaller frame.
Offering you a place to take your wheelchair/electricscooter/moped to ask to have the tyres pumped.

Without bike shops where would bored men in their 50's go to ask about unrelated things like crimps they can use to fix their lawnmower?
  • 5 0
 Servicing, servicing, servicing.
  • 1 0
 This is it. The LBS retail model is dated. I want to support my LBS, but I don't want to be restricted to the 3-4 brands they carry. I'd rather pay a "consulting fee" for them to help me select the right part or bike that I will order elsewhere rather than do the current dance of "Thanks for the help, I'll think about it", then go order it online when I find a dramatically better price than what they offered me in shop. Keeping competitive pricing is really hard, and not something a LBS will ever be competitive at while also worrying about all the other stuff. I'd be fine if my LBS kept basically zero inventory and only provided servicing and a place to hang out.
  • 5 1
 "After a week away for donuting and field testing, we're back!"

GRIM donuting, I suppose....
  • 1 0
 i've been waiting for someone to address the 'percentage' increase but just being pedantic
  • 1 0
 Where the hell is Waki these days? Have I missed a massive moment in comments?
  • 1 0
 Apparently Waki is currently on a silent retreat; doing nothing but deep reflection on wheel size and which Olympic lifts are best for getting strong for mountain biking
  • 1 0
 As long as there’re presta and schrader valves, we will stay open!

