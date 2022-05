Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 120 - GEE ATHERTON ON TITANIUM ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MILLION-DOLLAR MACHINES, AND 3 NEW BIKES

May 5th, 2022



I'm about to order my own bucket of titanium dust off Amazon. Who's in?



Gee Atherton - Director Rob Gow - Chief Designer

Ben Farmer - Head Engineer Calling them "lugs" might not do these titanium pieces justice.

The additive manufacturing process makes titanium frame components look like they're growing from the ground up.

From value-minded hardtails to boutique steel trail bikes with idler pulleys, and CNC'd aluminum frames that are glued together to ultra-light carbon creations, mountain bikes come in near-endless flavors these days. But one of the most interesting has to be those from Atherton Bikes, a UK brand that's bonding carbon fiber tubes from New Zealand into additive-manufactured titanium lugs while also offering a dizzying array of custom geometry choices. Oh, and its founders are a double World Champion and double World Cup Overall Champion with loads of World Cup wins and a second-place Rampage result to his name, a six-time World Champion with thirty-nine (39!) World Cup wins, and a World Cup racer turned trail builder behind the Red Bull Hardline and Dyfi Bike Park.Episode 120 saw Brian Park and I sit down with Chief Designer Rob Gow, engineer Ben Farmer, and a guy named Gee who I hear is pretty quick on a bike to talk about the advantages and challenges of additive manufacturing, why they need buckets of titanium dust and a million-dollar hopper machine, and the three new bikes the plan to release in 2022.Is this the future of frame manufacturing? Will a local shop be able to print your frame from a bag of expensive dust one day?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.