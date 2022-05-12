The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 121 - How To Film Red Bull Rampage and Field Tests with the PB Video and Photo Team

Unless this is your first time here and this podcast happens to be the very first thing you've clicked on, there's a pretty good chance you've seen something shot by either Max Barron or Tom Richards. Field Test videos and photos? Yup. First Look videos, Budget vs Baller, Daily Drivers, Explainers, reviews, and everything Tom and Christina? All of the above, as well as shooting Crankworx and mountain biking's own Big Wave Event, the Red Bull Rampage.
Max and Tom, new hire Stefan Licko, previous videographers like Jason Lucas (who we miss dearly) and Devin Francis, and a handful of hardworking hired hands, have delivered some incredible imagery over the years. Episode 121 sees Henry and I talk to them about what happens behind the scenes, their typical Field Test workdays, what they're looking for in a location, and the challenges of shooting Rampage... like the time Max camped out on a cliff all day but still missed the shot.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 121 - HOW TO FILM THE RED BULL RAMPAGE AND FIELD TESTS WITH THE PB VIDEO AND PHOTO TEAM May 12th, 2022
Max took this photo of me riding Spot's Ryve 115 29.
Tom's photo of Sarah Moore from last year's Value Bike Field Test on the Sunshine Coast.
Is Henry moving fast or is it all Tom's panning?
Black, white, and downhill bikes.
Tom's sunset shot of Ryan Palmer at the end of a very long day of shooting bikes in the desert.
It took roughly fourteen hours over two days at the Pemberton hang glider launch to get all the beauty and detail shots for our down-country and trail bike Field Test.
Oceans and sunsets from Sechelt and the Value Bike Field Test.
