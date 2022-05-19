Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 122 - DO SOCIAL MEDIA & MOUNTAIN BIKING GO TOGETHER?

If it's not on your highlight reel, did you even ride?



Social media is easy to hate on, yet the large majority of us use it in one way or another when we share photos and videos from our rides, upload that ride to Strava, leave a comment under a Pinkbike article, or use TikTok to show the world that "funny" dance you just learned. Episode 122 sees Kazimer, Sarah, Alica, and I chat about the good and bad sides of social media use, athletes and marketing, and staying connected without oversharing.Where do you stand on social media: do you share photos or videos from most of your rides, or do you only post photos of your dog and selfies?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.