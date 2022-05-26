Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 124 - BIKE PARKS OR E-BIKES?

May 26th, 2022



No chain, no cares.



Bike park season is finally upon us, at least for some riders on the top half of the world, which means party laps, jump lines, and maybe some tired hands.Episode 124 of the Pinkbike Podcast sees Henry Quinney, Mike Kazimer, and myself talk about the bike parks we've been to all over the world, from Texas to Europe to New Zealand and a little one just up the road from Pinkbike HQ called Whistler that you may have heard of already. We get into what we love about lift-accessed riding, the bikes we prefer to ride in parks, our favorite trails, some stuff that we could do without, and we even argue about riding a lift versus riding an e-bike.Got an opinion about bike parks? Have a favorite lift-accessed riding area? Tell us about it in the comments below.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.