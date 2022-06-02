Nino Schurter is one of the most dominant athletes our sport has ever seen, and the same person has been building, maintaining, and tweaking those winning bikes for the last decade: Yanick Gyger. As a mechanic for the Scott-SRAM MTB Racing team, Yanick has seen everything from a perfect season to the Olympics to the muddiest World Cup races, and I caught up with him in his very clean workshop for a chat about it all.
Episode 125 sees Yanick the Mechanic explain why electronic drivetrains make so much sense for racing, how he used to brew his own chain lube, World Cup cross-country bikes with 2.4" wide tires and inserts, and some of the tricks he uses to make sure Nino's bike is as fast and efficient as possible.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 125 - NINO SCHURTER'S MECHANIC ON THE FASTEST RACE BIKES & HIS FAVORITE TOOLS June 2, 2022
How clean and tidy is your workshop?
Yanick checking the fit of Nino's bike at the 2021 Nové Město World Cup.
With a Twinloc remote on the left, Yanick had to come up with a different solution to control the AXS dropper post.
Originally mounted inside the frame, the junction box is now tucked under the handlebar for easier race-day access.
