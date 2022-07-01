The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 130 - Aaron Gwin on High-Pivot DH Bikes, Chasing the Money, & Riding with Eli Tomac

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 130 - AARON GWIN ON HIGH-PIVOT DH BIKES, RIDING WITH ELI TOMAC, AND CHASING THE MONEY

July 1st, 2022



Did you know that cricket chirping sounds can reach up to 100 decibels? We did not.



From winning a World Cup without a chain to winning on many different types of bikes, Aaron Gwin is one of the quickest downhill racers our sport has ever seen. After coming close in 2010, Gwin won his first World Cup the next season and never looked back, going on a run of success that's not only rare for American racers on the international circuit but also remarkable in a sport that's often measured in millimeters and just tenths of a second.Episode 130 sees Aaron Gwin and I chat about high-pivot versus dual-link suspension designs, bike testing and development, training with John and Eli Tomac, that crazy chain-less win in Leogang, and if he really is "chasing the money" by choosing less common sponsors.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.