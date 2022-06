Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 126 - "ONE MORE RUN" AND OTHER MTB SUPERSTITIONS

June 9th, 2022



Sorry, but I absolutely refuse to do "one more run" with you.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

Picture this: you're out doing some shuttle laps with a few buddies and it's been a great day full of big jumps and big laughs without any crashes or mechanicals. You all rode some rowdy stuff and got away with it, but then Marty says, "while loading his bike at the bottom of the mountain. Do you jump in for the final lap of the day? Or has Marty wrecked it by tempting fate? According to Matt Beer's poll about our mountain biking superstitions , around fifty-percent of us are either a little stitious or at least stitious enough to not join Marty for his last run of the day. Scrolling through the comments under that poll also reveals that many of us have some sort of pre-ride ritual that almost feels mandatory... or else.Episode 126 of the Pinkbike podcast sees Brian Park, Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, and I talk about why it never rains when you bring a jacket but always does when you don’t, why I need to take the same 20-something-year-old multi-tool with me or disaster might strike, and a bunch of our other weird superstitions and pre-ride rituals.Do you have any mountain bike superstitions?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.