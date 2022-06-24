Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 128 - SUMMER SOLSTICE ADVENTURES

June 24th, 2022



Should we start a petition to make the summer solstice a holiday?



Last Wednesday might be one of your favorite days of the year if you live in the Northern hemisphere and enjoy riding bikes after work in warm weather. June 21st was the summer solstice, otherwise known as the longest day of the year, or the day that many mountain bikers choose for their biggest and most difficult rides. For some, it's the best day for the dumbest adventures, which brings us to today's episode that sees Matt Beer, Sarah Moore, Mike Kazimer, and I recount some of our favorite examples.Did you get out for a summer solstice adventure?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.