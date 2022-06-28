From grainy, hard-to-find VHS tapes to DVDs crammed full of epic scenery, filming, and riding, to the near-endless and (usually) impressive "shreddits" that you'll see on the homepage every day, mountain bike videos have changed a lot over the years. But are there too many? After all, with the riding and filming often at such a high level, it's easy to argue that there's no such thing as too many videos. Today's podcast sees IFHT's Jason Lucas join Brian Park and me for a chat about exactly that, as well as how IFHT started, the gear they're using, how to make a fun tradeshow video (see below), and some of Jason's favorite films.
What MTB video could you watch on repeat for eternity?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 129 - ARE THERE TOO MANY MTB VIDEOS? INTERVIEW W/ IFHT'S JASON LUCAS June 28th, 2022
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Ryder Kasprick in Elemental, so smooth and chill: www.pinkbike.com/video/7798
www.pinkbike.com/video/303941
I do actually sometimes watch it 5 or more times in a row.
Love how it just ends with him still riding on as if we just caught a glimpse of an endless ride.
My favorite launch video is the 2015 Santa Cruz 5010 with Steve Peat in Scotland. The track Higher Power / Where Have All the Good Times Gone by Joe Gideon & the Shark is key.
I remember when a backflip in a BMX competition was an instant winner, it's not THAT long ago. Same for front flips, it was thought to be impossible up until what, ~20 years ago?
Danny Mcaskill stuff defies logic, especially with his creative lines and vids.
Rampage is getting to the point where it's stick it or helicopter ride....I think we'll see some more progression here, unlike moto, those guys still are not pushing the physical and injury boundaries the moto guys were back in the 90's and early 2000's.
But I agree, what makes me excited are creative edits with some behind the scenes...scoping out jumps, the multiple fails, kinda makes you feel like you are there and experiencing it vs watching a perfectly edited video with no blemishes....
In older more established sports like gymnastics or figure skating are there still world firsts happening semi regularly? I'm genuinely asking, I suspect not, but I have no idea.
If the money starts rolling, folks may start taking more risks....but those old school moto guys back in the day were willing to lay it all on the line, different mindset relative to today, folks just are not wired the same. All those old freestyle moto guys had broken backs, femurs, etc at one point....par for the course, it happens in MTB, but very rare...point being, there is still room for increased risk for those that are willing to toe that line.
Guys like Brage Vestavik are going big on sketchy lines - that edit he had last year was very much a progression (IMO).
One place where we are seeing lots of progression is with women, the stuff the gals are doing today would have won some competitions just a few years back...
and worst of all, because of internet culture, these videos are being recommended above and succeeding over the more genuine and high quality content. it's actually hard to dig around and find the better content. that shit should have stayed on television. hate to see it bleed into the smaller platforms, and turn those platforms into the same damn thing reality TV was... (glares in PB's general direction)
When there are too few choices - we complain; too many choices - more complaints. Complaints and never-ending grievance - while sitting in the lap of total luxury & wealth in the modern world - is what there actually seems to be too much of. You don't have to ride a bike to live - a huge # of people aren't even eating today so too many vids is just more 1st world probs.
Sure there's a ton of junk out there - but you can filter thru that by watching vids here on PB (on your whim), Redbull, 50-to-1 and plenty of other reliable sources (and even then, there's Meh-quality stuff there too). We all know the BS amateur channels on youtube and how to pass right over them but even then - everyone starts somewhere, so let 'em make their crayola mtb vids and get better or stop.
As Kaz said in the previous podcast "you don't have to watch all of them - it's OK to do other things". We're all lucky enough to have some of the best GD bikes every built so another option is to just go ride and leave the gopro behind. It's just f*cking bikes, not a lawsuit. Vids are not mandatory but riding is.
Jordie Lunn riding down that tree is definitely one of the most interesting things anybody had put in a MTB video in years. God rest his soul.
Also, has anybody every actually watched an entire YT release video?
Also firehosing metaphorically is about pushing propaganda. Hardly what 'generic' mtbers are about.