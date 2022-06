Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 129 - ARE THERE TOO MANY MTB VIDEOS? INTERVIEW W/ IFHT'S JASON LUCAS

June 28th, 2022



There will never be too many shreddits.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

From grainy, hard-to-find VHS tapes to DVDs crammed full of epic scenery, filming, and riding, to the near-endless and (usually) impressive "shreddits" that you'll see on the homepage every day, mountain bike videos have changed a lot over the years. But are there too many? After all, with the riding and filming often at such a high level, it's easy to argue that there's no such thing as too many videos. Today's podcast sees IFHT's Jason Lucas join Brian Park and me for a chat about exactly that, as well as how IFHT started, the gear they're using, how to make a fun tradeshow video (see below), and some of Jason's favorite films.What MTB video could you watch on repeat for eternity?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.