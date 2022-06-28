The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 129 - Are There Too Many MTB Videos? Interview w/ IFHT's Jason Lucas

Jun 28, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


From grainy, hard-to-find VHS tapes to DVDs crammed full of epic scenery, filming, and riding, to the near-endless and (usually) impressive "shreddits" that you'll see on the homepage every day, mountain bike videos have changed a lot over the years. But are there too many? After all, with the riding and filming often at such a high level, it's easy to argue that there's no such thing as too many videos. Today's podcast sees IFHT's Jason Lucas join Brian Park and me for a chat about exactly that, as well as how IFHT started, the gear they're using, how to make a fun tradeshow video (see below), and some of Jason's favorite films.

What MTB video could you watch on repeat for eternity?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 129 - ARE THERE TOO MANY MTB VIDEOS? INTERVIEW W/ IFHT'S JASON LUCAS
June 28th, 2022

There will never be too many shreddits.









Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Jason Lucas Mike Levy


83 Comments

  • 36 1
 What video could I watch on repeat forever Pinkbike asks? Brandon Semenuk’s unReal, shot to something happening here by Buffalo Springfield.
  • 11 0
 That one is amazing. Perfect music, too.

Ryder Kasprick in Elemental, so smooth and chill: www.pinkbike.com/video/7798
  • 13 1
 @mikelevy: this is better www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
  • 4 0
 Luke Strobel in An Evil Uprising to the tune of Rodriguez Hate Street Dialogue.
www.pinkbike.com/video/303941
I do actually sometimes watch it 5 or more times in a row.
Love how it just ends with him still riding on as if we just caught a glimpse of an endless ride.
  • 1 0
 There was another Semenuk segment with Jim Carroll's I Know Some People Who Died on it. Was the first time I heard that song, couldn't believe i'd never heard it before - how could I not have heard this obviously legendary tune!?
  • 3 0
 @scamp123 : the song is called “for what it’s worth”
  • 3 0
 I thought Tea and Biscuit 2 was well done, great riders and riding and the music was well done.
  • 3 0
 I feel the same about Return To Earth. The riding is great but its the visuals and soundtrack for me. Plus I love the retro film vibe.
  • 1 0
 Another upVote to Semenuk, for sure! Also love the 2020 Norco Optic release video with Bryn Atkinson. It is amazingly shot! Love the slo-mo shots, especially as the top of that berm ripples with the tires rolling through! I don't even ride a Norco, but that video is aspirational.
  • 1 0
 Not strictly MTB, but Danny MacAskill's Cascadia is perfection to me. The location, the GoPro in-the-moment videography, the high consequence riding, and especially the music (The Dodos - Fools). All so good.
  • 1 0
 Yes, One Shot is one of the greatest.

My favorite launch video is the 2015 Santa Cruz 5010 with Steve Peat in Scotland. The track Higher Power / Where Have All the Good Times Gone by Joe Gideon & the Shark is key.
  • 1 0
 Hmm, maybe the Steve Peat/Scotland/5010 video wasn’t for a launch. Is still is rad and still makes me want to ride.
  • 28 1
 Apologies if this is covered in the podcast. Writing prior to listening. In my head it's more acceptable to spend 5 minutes of downtime at work reading an article than it is watching a video. Also videos require sound and are attention grabbing in a way a simple webpage isn't. So I'm sad at the profusion of videos that currently seems to be happening. I also think websites need to curate their content more as right now there's so many I ignore all of them which means that I probably miss some good amongst the mediocre.
  • 5 1
 Bingo. More articles and less video on PB please.
  • 2 0
 Agreed, if I have my headphones on at the office people assume I am watching something. Headphones off and reading looks like I am working.
  • 24 4
 What? Watching a 35 year old out of shape ebike rider post a vid three times a week at their local blue trail talking about flow and progression? Or the how to install tubeless setups, or how to corner, Whatabout the training videos about the upcoming XC race, I think we are far from saturated.
  • 1 1
 Last week I thought "this e-bike is what I need to create videos!" Normally I am so out of breath that I can't talk and ride. An e-bike allows me to talk and ride!
  • 1 0
 @Rigidjunkie: Good luck with that. But maybe an e-unicycle would be a niche audience that could get you the views.
  • 1 0
 @Rigidjunkie: another benefit of riding an ebike!
  • 16 0
 used to watch them all.... now I'm way more selective as a lot of them seem to be the same. You can only watch so many bike park vids
  • 6 0
 Remember when NWD1 first came out? Leading up to it, it was all rumors and speculation as to what was in it. 'Some guy hits a 60' drop apparently!'. The hype was real. Nowadays, biking has progressed to the point where we're never going to see huge progression like that anymore, and even if there was, it would get leaked on social media for likes and $$$ (Think Tom Van's massive front flip in whatever that movie was). I honestly can't be bothered to watch real edits anymore because, like you said, they're all basically the same.
  • 3 0
 @Tmackstab: Yup I lived for them days, you had a whole year to wait for content and it made everything that much more special now, there can be so much gnarly stuff posted but I rarely will view it now. The wave was fun to ride but the point we hit now killed it.
  • 1 0
 @Tmackstab: Like how nwd was the yearly and Drop in tv gave us the fun human dirtbag side of it, now the only videos I watch are the informative ones for new areas and adventures or ones tailored to the
"photo epics"
  • 3 0
 @Tmackstab: My gut says progression has stalled, how could it get any more gnarly and go further? Then it happens. Happened in Moto, backflip is impossible....nevermind, double backflip incomprehensible...nevermind, triple backflip is out of this world....woops.

I remember when a backflip in a BMX competition was an instant winner, it's not THAT long ago. Same for front flips, it was thought to be impossible up until what, ~20 years ago?

Danny Mcaskill stuff defies logic, especially with his creative lines and vids.

Rampage is getting to the point where it's stick it or helicopter ride....I think we'll see some more progression here, unlike moto, those guys still are not pushing the physical and injury boundaries the moto guys were back in the 90's and early 2000's.

But I agree, what makes me excited are creative edits with some behind the scenes...scoping out jumps, the multiple fails, kinda makes you feel like you are there and experiencing it vs watching a perfectly edited video with no blemishes....
  • 2 0
 @Tmackstab: are we all sure we aren't just old now? I bet 16 year old kids are consuming every edit they can.
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: A big reason for the very quick progression (in freestyle moto, bmx and mtb) that started ~20 years ago was riders using foam pits (or airbags or lake jumps) to learn tricks. 25 or 30 years ago, how many pros had access to a foam pit? Nevermind, up and coming youngsters. Now they are everywhere, and everyone dials a new trick to airbag, then to resi pad, then dirt. So progress was super quick, cause injury rate per trick learned was much lower than with mulch or sand jumps. But it'd say progress now is slower, still happening, just slower as new world first tricks are becoming harder and harder. Will we'll see rampage riders hauling airbags or similar onto the hill for guinea pigging? Wouldn't be possible/useful on a lot of drops, so I doubt it. Maybe body mounted airbag that'd inflate explosively like a car airbag in event of a botched landing right before the rider hit the ground, triggering would be very tricky to get right tho. Idk, any other tech that might lead to rapid progression?

In older more established sports like gymnastics or figure skating are there still world firsts happening semi regularly? I'm genuinely asking, I suspect not, but I have no idea.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: I don't disagree - but I also thought freestyle moto was over once Pastrana landed the double backflip and it's still progressed, quite a bit.

If the money starts rolling, folks may start taking more risks....but those old school moto guys back in the day were willing to lay it all on the line, different mindset relative to today, folks just are not wired the same. All those old freestyle moto guys had broken backs, femurs, etc at one point....par for the course, it happens in MTB, but very rare...point being, there is still room for increased risk for those that are willing to toe that line.

Guys like Brage Vestavik are going big on sketchy lines - that edit he had last year was very much a progression (IMO).

One place where we are seeing lots of progression is with women, the stuff the gals are doing today would have won some competitions just a few years back...
  • 12 0
 Comedian, Hannibal Burress posited a similar question "Don't we have enough porn? Do we really need any more? I think we have enough"
  • 12 0
 Did Jason leave PB? If yes, was it of his own accord, or did Outside lay him off?
  • 2 0
 He left on his own accord.
  • 27 0
 Yep Jason went back to freelance last fall. He’s still in the mix though, we miss him!
  • 6 2
 Don’t blame him.
  • 4 0
 You might think it was the budget or baller bit, but he got the better parts.
  • 17 0
 @cgreaseman: pretty sure he drives a Tacoma
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: Subtle. Love it!
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: it’s the law
  • 3 0
 @pisgahgnar: Hahaha!
  • 8 0
 The exact moment is up for debate, but in my opinion The Collective was when bike videos were elevated from stunt documentaries to art. Those first visually stunning bike films were really special back then, but now a lot of people are clearing that bar and the signal to noise ratio is too low. These days I basically just watch the videos my friends send me. If I had the free time to keep up with all the new edits I would spend it riding. Yes you'll see my username in the comments often, that's because reading and typing can be done a lot of times when watching a video isn't feasible. If there's anything I still want more of it's MTB writing. I will devour every word.
  • 3 0
 Same for men Collective was the breaking point. The Collective / Antfill videos of the time were really good and set up new standards.
  • 2 0
 Yes, Roam and Seasons are some of my all time faves. Also love Life Cycles, the soundtrack is superb and the filming brilliant.
  • 9 2
 not too many riding videos, necessarily... there are too many goons desperately trying to turn MTB videos into a side hustle with a patreon and running clickbait so ppl can smash that like n subscribe.

and worst of all, because of internet culture, these videos are being recommended above and succeeding over the more genuine and high quality content. it's actually hard to dig around and find the better content. that shit should have stayed on television. hate to see it bleed into the smaller platforms, and turn those platforms into the same damn thing reality TV was... (glares in PB's general direction)
  • 7 0
 I used to watch everything 10-15 years ago. Now I will only watch my buddies' or locals' videos of them finally hitting that 1 meter drop or going down blue flow trails on their 180 mm bikes. I have nothing but respect for all those hella fast and jumpy people, but I've come to realise and accept that this is never going to be me. I have the most fun watching relatable, mediocre people riding.
  • 6 0
 Is there too much oxygen? I can't breathe it all in. What isn't there a firehose of today - comments here (self included w/ my garbage), opinions, bike companies, junkfoods and ads - blaring trumpets all of them. You can always ignore the Chads & Karens of bike vids and find the Loics & Camille's with ease.

When there are too few choices - we complain; too many choices - more complaints. Complaints and never-ending grievance - while sitting in the lap of total luxury & wealth in the modern world - is what there actually seems to be too much of. You don't have to ride a bike to live - a huge # of people aren't even eating today so too many vids is just more 1st world probs.

Sure there's a ton of junk out there - but you can filter thru that by watching vids here on PB (on your whim), Redbull, 50-to-1 and plenty of other reliable sources (and even then, there's Meh-quality stuff there too). We all know the BS amateur channels on youtube and how to pass right over them but even then - everyone starts somewhere, so let 'em make their crayola mtb vids and get better or stop.
`
As Kaz said in the previous podcast "you don't have to watch all of them - it's OK to do other things". We're all lucky enough to have some of the best GD bikes every built so another option is to just go ride and leave the gopro behind. It's just f*cking bikes, not a lawsuit. Vids are not mandatory but riding is.
  • 8 1
 Too many go pro videos of trail riding for sure. I mean lets be real, most go pro footage is boring as hell. Go pro video even makes fun trails look lame.
  • 5 0
 I remember 10 years or so ago, I started to really get into mountainbiking. I watched every single video on youtube I could find about bike events, downhill races and pro riders. I had all the freetime and there was less content around than I wanted to watch. Now it is the opposite. Every mountainbiker does vlogs, because brands don't pay racers anymore if they don't generate a big following on social media. Youtube is flooded. I only watch very few of the vlogs (e.g. MoiMoiTV), some "must watch" videos on pinkbike and some raw videos of downhill races. But I don't care about all these joeys who can't even ride their bike well. Their vlogs are worthless to me.
  • 5 0
 I am not going to judge old mate who wants to let out some creative energy and make an edit. However if those obscure edits, with only 10 views, start popping up on mytube; I start judging myself.
  • 5 0
 IFHT videos genuinely improve my day. The intro is classic, the production is impeccable, and the vibes are just right. I love that group doing what they do so I hope they are able to continue for a long time.
  • 2 0
 Cheers for that! It's a ton of work so I'm glad you're enjoying them!
  • 1 0
 @jasonlucas: IFHT and Mahalo My Dude videos are so good it's not just the filming, everyone is just so happy and friendly and having a good time. I feel like I'm part of the crew watching those vids even though we don't even know eachother.
  • 7 4
 I can only watch so many bros trying to style out on every little feature. Cue the lame music! Whip, scrub, manual, nose manual, drift, skid, drop, nose bonk of tree stump/bolder repeat... I cant do half of these things so no offense to anyones ego. Hate anyway its what the interwebs are for. I'm guilty!
  • 3 0
 I notice the more experienced I get the less appeal list videos have. Now it's harder to watch some guy on reddit case his way down a blue trail. The videos that still grab me are race POVs from riders who are way, way faster than me.
  • 2 0
 The thing about MTB videos is that they are all showing the same thing essentially. And that "thing" is levels of riding we have all seen before. If I'm going to watch a MTB video I want it to be something I haven't really seen. Whether its a progression in riding or maybe a progression in video style too. The riding progression aspect is the biggest though, I know that pro's are sick riders. I know they can hit huge jumps with no hands and do a bar spin, I know they can tear apart a berm and I know that they can ride super fast down technical trails. I already expect the highest level of riding, so when I new video comes out and it's just a pro doing regular pro things- I dont really care.

Jordie Lunn riding down that tree is definitely one of the most interesting things anybody had put in a MTB video in years. God rest his soul.
  • 3 0
 I'm loving all the vlog content from the pros - Jack Moir, Bernard Kerr, Jesse Melamed etc. It has replaced all the 'lifestyle mountain biker' youtube content I used to watch, and that's a good thing.
  • 2 0
 I prefer long video with a good quality edit, a story telling, stunning scenery than short 2 or 3min video with just someone just shredding a trail somewhere. I will happily trade less short videos for better and longer one.
  • 3 0
 The evidence shows far too many people are either delusional as to how interesting a person they are, or it's that they think there's easy money to be made.
  • 1 0
 I really dislike all the 15-30 sec hype clips leading up to video release, then the video is 1:30-2:00 long. You've seen the majority of the action by that point. If I watch riding videos they tend to be the longer ones. I wish there was more movies like there used to be too.

Also, has anybody every actually watched an entire YT release video?
  • 5 0
 Yes
  • 3 0
 theres way to many "edits" like cool, im watching some dude ride his bike just like everyone else.
  • 1 0
 Youtube got me to buy my first bike years ago but once I started riding I mostly lost interest in watching. Still do every now and then mostly to scout a new trail I want to ride.
  • 1 1
 Also, there aren't enough PB podcasts in the week...I thinking there should be 5. I'm also now open to hearing @mikelevy wax about ufo's / aliens (ahem, humans on their very own planet with technology they don't actually understand), bigfoot, Chupacabra and whatever other BS conspiracy nutjob stuff he believes in. Just gimme something.
  • 1 0
 Damn! Gonna miss Jason on PB. Freelance is the way though. Salaried jobs suck. I like both the PBA series and the legacy of the series too.
  • 1 0
 Yes there are too many videos of the same riding but that is okay, I choose what I click on. There is only so much MTB news these days.
  • 2 1
 Saturated! 50%straight to the comments. I generally like most of the PB original stuff, not so much the reposting of others crap.
  • 2 0
 There are too many trashy videos on the internet..... Watches every Friday Fails video on repeat!
  • 2 1
 @Chromagbikes do some really great videos of riders riding "normal" trails on hardtails. These are the type of videos I can relate to and make me want to go our and ride.
  • 1 0
 That's coz you ride in the Surrey Hills
  • 1 0
 @pen9-wy: Yeah, similar(ish) trails exept ours are way way shorter.
  • 2 0
 DirtBurke edit for the win : www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB47rdeAPmg
  • 2 1
 There is a literal firehose of generic MTB video content. It doesn't feel special or unique anymore.
  • 1 0
 Not a literal firehose is it? Or it'd be a firehose.
Also firehosing metaphorically is about pushing propaganda. Hardly what 'generic' mtbers are about.
  • 2 0
 Hope Pro 4's ad by Adam Brayton!
  • 1 0
 the pandemic created content now no one needs any more video tutorials and Ya there is never enough porn.
  • 1 0
 Wasn’t there a Yeti car racer guy back in the 1990’s? Paul Tracy? This is back in the 3dv Grafton days.
  • 1 0
 You guys should do a podcast with Reece Wallace or Logan peat
  • 1 0
 Too many podcasts I reckon - eh Jason?
  • 1 1
 What ever happened to the fantasy XC league? Did it get shut down along with Beta?
  • 1 0
 A++. So good.
  • 6 8
 Way too many YouTube crap of 35 year old losers riding blue flow trails. Not enough freeride
  • 4 0
 I really appreciate how well you lean into your username lol. I also agree too
  • 1 0
 You gotta live up to the name. How else would I be judged?! Downvotes?!?!?@Svinyard:
  • 1 3
 There's not enough BKXC videos. Shoutout to his patreon who gives him money so he can ride on their behalf.
Below threshold threads are hidden





