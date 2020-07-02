Did you see that so-and-so released a brand new bike? It has some pivots, a shock, and even comes with geometry. Wheels, too! You can get it in that low-key color that everyone's sure to be a fan of, and I can pretty much guarantee that it'll easily outperform anything that wasn't made within the last couple of years. Wind back the clock a decade or two and magazines were showing us a future that would surely be full of wild machines; two-shock suspension designs, CVT transmissions, carbon leaf springs, and who knows what else?
But that's not how it worked out. It's probably for the better.
Sure, this four-bar bike is going to feel different to that one because its pivot is 3.5mm higher and there's a degree between them, but it seems like they're all becoming a bit homogenized. A bit... regular, don't you think? I know that bikes are better than ever - that's not in doubt - and I certainly don't want to go through the last two decades of reliability headaches again, but I'm not a fan of the uniformity that mountain bike evolution seems to be causing. It's hard to argue with lower prices, better reliability, and improved performance, but where are all the wild bikes and crazy tech?
Available on Apple Podcasts
, Spotify
, Google Play
, or wherever else you get your podcasts.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 13 - ARE BIKES TOO REGULAR NOW?
July 2nd, 2020
Where's my carbon leaf-sprung, CVT transmission hover-bike at?
Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Previous Pinkbike PodcastsEpisode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?Episode 3 - Pond Beaver TechEpisode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?Episode 7 - Wild Project BikesEpisode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike SetupEpisode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?
7 Comments
Yes, you have to different ideas, to see what works, but really slack head angels only work on choppers & lowriders
Even then not that well !!!!!!!!!
Germany, mostly.
Post a Comment