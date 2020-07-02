The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?

Jul 2, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Did you see that so-and-so released a brand new bike? It has some pivots, a shock, and even comes with geometry. Wheels, too! You can get it in that low-key color that everyone's sure to be a fan of, and I can pretty much guarantee that it'll easily outperform anything that wasn't made within the last couple of years. Wind back the clock a decade or two and magazines were showing us a future that would surely be full of wild machines; two-shock suspension designs, CVT transmissions, carbon leaf springs, and who knows what else?

But that's not how it worked out. It's probably for the better.

Sure, this four-bar bike is going to feel different to that one because its pivot is 3.5mm higher and there's a degree between them, but it seems like they're all becoming a bit homogenized. A bit... regular, don't you think? I know that bikes are better than ever - that's not in doubt - and I certainly don't want to go through the last two decades of reliability headaches again, but I'm not a fan of the uniformity that mountain bike evolution seems to be causing. It's hard to argue with lower prices, better reliability, and improved performance, but where are all the wild bikes and crazy tech?

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 13 - ARE BIKES TOO REGULAR NOW?
July 2nd, 2020

Where's my carbon leaf-sprung, CVT transmission hover-bike at?

Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

  • 2 0
 I think as consumers, we want development, we want innovation but mostly, we want lightish bikes that can pedal up and be abused on descents. We all have differing ideas of whats aesthetically acceptable so form and function need to appeal across a broad spectrum. The bike industry on the whole is pretty awesome. Even those electric dowangers Wink
  • 1 0
 Are bikes too regular? It doesn't matter. People need to stop looking for benefits from the next technological trend and start improving their riding skills. Too many hacks out there thinking they can buy skill on a bike instead of putting in some work.
  • 2 1
 Better questing is where is the Grim Donut review?
Yes, you have to different ideas, to see what works, but really slack head angels only work on choppers & lowriders
Even then not that well !!!!!!!!!
  • 2 0
 i had this coworker who would shit everyday at work, multiple times a day. That is too regular.
  • 1 0
 Speak for yourself. Can you guess where I am?
  • 1 0
 "...where are all the wild bikes and crazy tech?"

Germany, mostly.
  • 1 0
 Some weird MTB contraption coming up @pinkbike in a day or two

