The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 131 - PB Editor Seb Stott on Geometry, Lock-Outs, Fickle Brakes, & Physics in Bike Reviews

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 131 - PB EDITOR SEB STOTT ON GEOMETRY, LOCK-OUTS, BAD BRAKES, & PHYSICS IN BIKE REVIEWS

July 6th, 2022



Too much or too little suspension travel?



Pinkbike tech editor Seb Stott joined us last February and has since written many in-depth and technical product reviews, comparisons, and opinion articles that take a more scientific approach to testing than we're used to seeing. Episode 131 sees Seb sit down with me to talk about how his degree in experimental physics helps him understand what's actually happening, the challenges of being a tall mountain biker, how he reviews a bike, why you're better off with having too much travel rather than too little, lock-outs, gearboxes, the brakes and suspension he prefers using, and a whole bunch more.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.