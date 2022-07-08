Are single-day enduro races not challenging enough? Looking for a bigger adventure? The Stone King Rally is six days of blind enduro racing over twenty-four timed stages and 66,600 feet descending from Ash Smith, the same mad genius that put together the legendary Trans-Provence events. From France to Italy, from the Alps to the Mediterranean, racers faced huge days on the bike and massive, untamed descents that kept everyone on their toes.
Our own Mike Kazimer just returned from the inaugural Stone King Rally, and episode 132 sees him recount a very special week of racing while it's still fresh in his mind. We talk about how the Stone King compares to the Trans-Provence, what the trails were like to ride, bike set-up, losing luggage and moldy t-shirts, and how to do a blind enduro race without blowing up.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 132 - HOW TO SURVIVE THE WILDEST MULTI-DAY ENDURO RACE July 8th, 2022
Big mountains, blind racing.
Mike Kazimer dropping into stage 16. Photo: Sven Martin.
