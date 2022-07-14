Art by Taj Mihelich

Specialized's prototype downhill bike

More on the Supre drivetrain

Shimano's auto-shifting XT Di2 drivetrain







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 134 - RACING CONTROVERSY, PROTOTYPE DH BIKES, & DRIVETRAINS FROM THE FUTURE

July 14th, 2022



Flappy paddles or stick shift?



Nicolai is the first company to offer a bike with the Supre drivetrain. The design only works with a high-pivot suspension layout, but promises better reliability versus a derailleur.

If you let your car shift when it wants to, why not your bike? What's inside Specialized's fabric bag?

It's been an exciting week of racing and new gear, with the Lenzerheide World Cup providing controversy, prototypes, and most importantly, plenty of action for us to talk about. On top of that, Shimano just released their next Di2 drivetrain, an XT ecosystem designed specifically for e-bikes that can shift automatically if you tell it to, which certainly raised the ire of some commenters. And speaking of drivetrains, the first production-ready bike with the wild Supre drivetrain has broken cover, a long-travel enduro sled from Nicolai with high-pivot suspension, all the chain, and a very not-normal derailleur. It's a good time to be a tech dork!Episode 134 sees Mike Kazimer and I dig into the latest prototype downhill bikes and new drivetrains to figure out what the heck is going on. Can you see any advantages to auto-shifting? Where do you see the Supre drivetrain in five years?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.