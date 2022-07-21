The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 135 - Jesse Melamed on Data Acquisition, EWS Doping, & Training for Enduros

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 135 - JESSE MELAMED ON DATA ACQUISITION, TRAINING FOR ENDUROS, & EWS DOPING

July 21st, 2022



Winning a 13-minute-long EWS stage is no joke.



This week's Pinkbike Podcast is presented by Yakima.





Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

With a victory in Austria and a runner-up spot in Italy seeing him sit second overall in the series, Rocky Mountain's Jesse Melamed is having a hell of a year on the Enduro World Racing circuit. But winning a 13-minute-long EWS stage doesn't come without an incredible amount of not just hard work and discipline, but also plenty of injuries and what-could've-been moments over the years. Jesse also has an engineering degree and is one of the most technically astute racers around, even going so far as to purchase his own data acquisition system that he runs at every race and often at home as well.Episode 135 sees Jesse sit down in my shop to chat about how relatively soft suspension and data acquisition have allowed him to go even quicker, the importance of analyzing and understanding his crashes and how that led him to a better bike set-up, not having a mentor while racing, his love of training hard, doping in enduro racing, and a whole bunch more.Got a question for Jesse? Put 'em in the comment section below and he might give you an answer.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.