The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 138 - Maxxis' Aaron Chamberlain on Pro-Only Rubber, All the Minions, & Tires Prices

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 138 - MAXXIS' AARON CHAMBERLAIN ON PRO-ONLY RUBBER, ALL THE MINIONS, & WHY TIRES COST SO MUCH

August 13th, 2022



Why don't more tire companies make their own inserts?



This week's Pinkbike Podcast is presented by Yakima.





Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

Mountain bike tires are pretty good these days, and we have near-endless choices when it comes to tread pattern, casing type, and weight. Actually, many brands offer what feels like dozens (it's often more) of options for just a single model, so finding the best version for you can be pretty confusing if you don't have your acronym dictionary handy. Maxxis' Aaron Chamberlain sat down with me while at Crankworx to talk about exactly that, as well as how many Minions they sell in a year (a crazy number), why some of their racers get tires that won't ever be for sale, and also why they can cost so damn much.Got a question for Aaron? Post it in the comment section below and you might get an answer.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.