THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 139 - CRANKWORX WRAP-UP AND BIKES FOR THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE

August 18th, 2022



Just jump over the whole damn thing.



The biggest Crankworx of all the Crankworxes went out with a bang last week as Emil Johansson took another big win and Tomas Lemoine brought back big, but there was also a busy week of bikes before Sunday's Red Bull Joyride. Episode 139 sees Alicia, Kazimer, Henry, and I chat about how our Crankweeks went, from riding prototype drivetrains to racing the EWS to Kazimer dancing in a nightclub.Got a question about Crankworx Whistler? Or any question? Post it below and we'll maybe answer it in an upcoming Q&A episode.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.