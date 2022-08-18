The biggest Crankworx of all the Crankworxes went out with a bang last week as Emil Johansson took another big win and Tomas Lemoine brought back big, but there was also a busy week of bikes before Sunday's Red Bull Joyride. Episode 139 sees Alicia, Kazimer, Henry, and I chat about how our Crankweeks went, from riding prototype drivetrains to racing the EWS to Kazimer dancing in a nightclub.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 139 - CRANKWORX WRAP-UP AND BIKES FOR THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE August 18th, 2022
Just jump over the whole damn thing.
