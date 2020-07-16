The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?

In case it wasn't already obvious, mountain bike editors have it very, very good. We at Pinkbike, along with a relatively small group of equally spoiled people around the globe, get to ride and write about the latest and most interesting mountain bikes. A lot of them cost more than anyone in their right mind would ever spend on a bicycle, but a lot of us aren't in our right minds, are we? Halo-level bikes with five-digit price tags are often what brands prefer to send us to be reviewed - they don't want a set of inexpensive, troublesome brakes or low-end wheels dragging their frame down that's been in development for the last two years - but the more sensible out there understand that you usually get diminishing returns after a certain price point.
Don't worry, we're not about to stop reviewing bikes that cost way too much, but Pinkbike needs to test and feature far more reasonably priced bikes and gear. Our first move was the Value Bike Field Trip series
that compared eight affordable trail rigs and, after years of riding dentist-spec bikes non-stop, reminded me that capability and good times don't have to be tied into the price tag
. The MTB on a Budget series takes the same approach, with the first two articles covering the ins and outs of clothing
and where to save money on components
.
Beginning with the idea of assembling a capable, reasonably priced trail bike for our needs, episode 14 of the Pinkcast sees Kazimer, James, and myself talking about what'd we'd purchase with our own limited funds. Kazimer and James bring common sense to the discussion with well-thought-out plans based around an aluminum Stumpjumper and Commencal, while I blow my budget on an exotic frame and lightweight wheels that leave me with an over-priced run bike.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 14 - WHAT BIKES WOULD PINBIKE EDITORS BUY?
July 2nd, 2020
KOMs on aluminum bikes are obviously impossible.
Hit us in the comments with your suggestions: What do you want to hear us talk about? Would you be into watching a video version, or are our dulcet voices enough for you?
14 Comments
Mike Levy: *makes grim donut*
Everybody: "Give us the grim donut!!!"
Mike Levy:
I'm just sayin'....
.
