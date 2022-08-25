Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 140 - PB EDITORS ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT BIKE SETUP, RAIN GEAR, BLOWING SHOCKS, & UFOS

August 25th, 2022



Q&A with the PB editors



It's been far too long since we've done a proper Q&A episode, so episode 140 sees Mike Kazimer, Henry Quinney, Sarah Moore, and I go through a whole bunch of reader questions that I've pulled from under previous podcasts, Field Test videos, and our recent Crankworx coverage. We talk about how to dress for success in the pacific northwest, the epic stages races we'd love to do, the rising prices of mountain bikes, why we don't (currently) have a 250lb test editor, short rides versus long rides, Kazimer not being interested in UFOs, and what career Henry might have if he wasn't in the cycling industry.Got a question that you want answered on the Pinkbike podcast? Post it down below (or under any article as long as you tag me) and we might read it in a future episode.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.