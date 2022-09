Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 143 - POLE'S LEO KOKKONEN ON RECYCLING, INTERNET COMMENTS, & E-BIKE BATTERIES

Sept 8th, 2022



No carbon, no welds, but definitely some glue, batteries, and controversy.



Pole's founder, Leo Kokkonen, is behind some of the wildest bikes - and manufacturing methods - in the cycling industry. The Finnish company's Machine and Stamina frames were milled from solid blocks of billet aluminum before each side was glued (and bolted, depending on when it was manufactured) together to create something completely unlike the carbon and welded aluminum frames we're used to seeing. Kokkonen was also an early proponent of the much longer geometry that's common today, especially steep seat angles and slacker head angles, and was touting the benefits of his Huck Norris tire inserts long before most of us got behind the idea.But much of that has been an uphill battle; there was resistance to his ideas about geometry, very public failures like our Stamina test bike back in 2019, and too long wait times for production and warranty frames.Today's episode sees Leo Kokkonen and I talk about all that and more, including recycling aluminum waste, e-bike batteries and the environment, and his interactions in the Pinkbike comment section.