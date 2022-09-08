The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 143 - Pole's Leo Kokkonen on Recycling, Internet Comments, & E-Bike Batteries

Sep 8, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Pole’s founder, Leo Kokkonen, is behind some of the wildest bikes - and manufacturing methods - in the cycling industry. The Finnish company's Machine and Stamina frames were milled from solid blocks of billet aluminum before each side was glued (and bolted, depending on when it was manufactured) together to create something completely unlike the carbon and welded aluminum frames we're used to seeing. Kokkonen was also an early proponent of the much longer geometry that's common today, especially steep seat angles and slacker head angles, and was touting the benefits of his Huck Norris tire inserts long before most of us got behind the idea.

But much of that has been an uphill battle; there was resistance to his ideas about geometry, very public failures like our Stamina test bike back in 2019, and too long wait times for production and warranty frames.

Today's episode sees Leo Kokkonen and I talk about all that and more, including recycling aluminum waste, e-bike batteries and the environment, and his interactions in the Pinkbike comment section.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 143 - POLE'S LEO KOKKONEN ON RECYCLING, INTERNET COMMENTS, & E-BIKE BATTERIES
Sept 8th, 2022

No carbon, no welds, but definitely some glue, batteries, and controversy.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

10 Comments

  • 11 1
 Any chance you could get Rob Warner on the podcast?
  • 3 0
 Warner was on a vital podcast a few years ago. Worth a listen.
  • 2 0
 A good RW debriefing would be amazing.
  • 2 2
 Podcast question:

If you have an older bike and there is one main thing bothering you, do you fix that one thing or do you start saving for the next bike?

My situation is I was going to go mullet with my build and opted out at the last minute for the wheel set. So I have a 27.5 wheel on a 29 fork. I am dealing with wheel flop because of the 51mm offset on tight trails and it is driving me nuts. I think swapping to a 27.5 fork would help but will I just find the next thing that bothers me?
  • 1 0
 What frame do you use for the build?
  • 5 0
 maybe you should go to therapy
  • 2 0
 If you bought a 29 fork with shorter offset you could solve the flop problem and still have the choice of front wheel size.
  • 1 0
 Just get the biggest 27.5 tire made and pump it up hard, the resulting diameter should be 29.
  • 2 0
 Could also spend a thousand dollars on a fork and only reduce the flop a little bit.
  • 2 0
 The offset is in the fork crown, isn't it? Would it be an option to replace the steer-crown-stanchion assembly to get what you want? Alternatively, what would it cost you to just build a wheel with a larger diameter rim? Decent front hubs are typically much cheaper than decent rear hubs so you could build a front wheel for between 150 and 200 GBP or so (DT350, DT competition, brass nipples, Stans Flow). Or you could sacrifice your current front wheel so that you won't have to buy the hub and nipples. Maybe the replacement fork crown assembly isn't much cheaper than that.

The bigger question is, what quality were you looking for when you decided to increase the front wheel diameter?





