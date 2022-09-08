Pole’s founder, Leo Kokkonen, is behind some of the wildest bikes - and manufacturing methods - in the cycling industry. The Finnish company's Machine and Stamina frames were milled from solid blocks of billet aluminum before each side was glued (and bolted, depending on when it was manufactured) together to create something completely unlike the carbon and welded aluminum frames we're used to seeing. Kokkonen was also an early proponent of the much longer geometry that's common today, especially steep seat angles and slacker head angles, and was touting the benefits of his Huck Norris tire inserts long before most of us got behind the idea.
But much of that has been an uphill battle; there was resistance to his ideas about geometry, very public failures like our Stamina test bike back in 2019, and too long wait times for production and warranty frames.
Today's episode sees Leo Kokkonen and I talk about all that and more, including recycling aluminum waste, e-bike batteries and the environment, and his interactions in the Pinkbike comment section.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 143 - POLE'S LEO KOKKONEN ON RECYCLING, INTERNET COMMENTS, & E-BIKE BATTERIES
Sept 8th, 2022
No carbon, no welds, but definitely some glue, batteries, and controversy.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple
, Spotify
, RSS
, LibSyn
, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page
for the complete list of episodes.
10 Comments
If you have an older bike and there is one main thing bothering you, do you fix that one thing or do you start saving for the next bike?
My situation is I was going to go mullet with my build and opted out at the last minute for the wheel set. So I have a 27.5 wheel on a 29 fork. I am dealing with wheel flop because of the 51mm offset on tight trails and it is driving me nuts. I think swapping to a 27.5 fork would help but will I just find the next thing that bothers me?
The bigger question is, what quality were you looking for when you decided to increase the front wheel diameter?