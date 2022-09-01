The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 141 - Why The Comments Are Important

Sep 1, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


The internet told me that the earliest comment section opened way back in 1998, and I think that was followed by someone posting "First!" less than thirty seconds later. The general consensus seems to be that things haven't gotten much better since, with countless major websites closing down their comments while blaming trolls, doxxing, and a lack of resources to moderate and keep discussions pointing in the right direction. If you need more evidence, there have been all sorts of studies looking into people's online behavior, with some saying that up to 25-percent of forum users have posted at least one toxic comment. In other words, not exactly a friendly place to hang out.

So, why bother having a comment section? Today's podcast sees Henry Quinney and I chat about how Pinkbike is a community and the comment section is a visible, living extension of that community, article feedback and online interaction, moderating mistakes and banning users, and why we'll never close our comment section.

Have a comment about the comments? Post it below and we might read it in a future podcast.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 141 - WHY THE COMMENTS ARE IMPORTANT
September 1st, 2022

First!


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Podcast presented by Canyon


Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, LibSyn, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

40 Comments

  • 20 0
 Dick Pound
  • 3 0
 hard...to beat...this comment.
  • 11 1
 I’m going to try this again @mikelevy @brianpark. Still no word on Beta and it’s employees? I asked about this a couple months ago and you responded “we don’t even know what’s going on.” I was also assured I would be contact about my subscription. Still nothing! You need to update the community on this issue. I have already not renewed my Outside magazine subscription because of the actions taken by the new ownership. Please update “the people.”
  • 4 0
 Good point. I gotta say I was not inspired by Beta simply as an Outside product, and that's probably cliche to say but as an OCD mag-fan I'm in mtb mags, period. Mags are the best in sense b/c there's so much online content, it tends to get lost - can be reread repeatedly, show a progression on paper, mobile for remote / plane (whatever reading). But mostly it sounds like Palmer & others - and the subscribers - got dissed, and quick, with just about zilch explanation so yeah, I'm curious.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy

If Pinkbike was shut down, we would be asking Nicole Formosa what bar you have been drowning your sorrows in. It's only because we care. PS to @outside750: it appears that Kristin Butcher has landed well.
  • 1 0
 Engaging with the community is a priority when it's fun stuff, but on stuff like this, you get crickets. Was always very supportive of @brianpark, but he's really dropped the ball on this one.

It's a terrible look for Outside to openly promote a magazine and then shut it down a few weeks later.
  • 16 5
 First!
  • 5 1
 no your not i am
  • 3 0
 Sorry you got downvoted by the guy on dial-up.
  • 5 0
 thirst!
  • 5 0
 Ruh-Ro… can't wait to see what the comments will be on this one. Can we also do a cast on why up and downvoting like early 2000s Survivor episodes matters? I'm fine to just skip all that and read the comments for the (moslty) good and sometimes crap they are, but I'm sure it adds up to something in DataLand....

Totally unrelated but how about an episode on the history of DH and enduro privateers, the wild stories, who railed it, how teams changed that, who's left and what the privateer forecast may be. No illusions here that teams suck: they're great, but lots of current team members were privateers very recently, there are still some serious shredders out there w/ zero team support - which in a way is more hardcore than getting all the massages - its a great thread in mtb life.
  • 1 0
 I’ve got plently dude…remember my mega comment that went a bit wild. Been trying !
  • 1 0
 @cristiantomlinson: Me too though I'm usually too wind-bagging and probably irrelevant and irreverant about them. Direct me to yr mega-comment...
  • 4 0
 I wanna see running totals accumulate over time, and awards given out for highest and lowest annual totals
  • 1 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13: this one, top chat

www.pinkbike.com/u/edspratt/blog/video-raw-chaos-and-carnage-from-megavalanche-2022.html
  • 4 0
 Henry Quinney is the comment section in human form: opinionated and contrarian, hasn't ridden a bike in months.

Love him though. Wink
  • 1 4
 He became the worst Pinkbike personality over night. He started quiet and easy to listen to now he says f*ck ever 4th word doesn’t ride and complains about the sport/ equipment progression.
  • 1 0
 all those fucks he wanted to say on GMBN but couldn't
  • 1 0
 @AyJayDoubleyou: All those years caged up at GMBN, he's jus overflowing with f*cks. Maybe our American friends just don't understand how much British people swear.
  • 2 0
 Keep the comment section but it needs more moderating and censoring. Dangerous misinformation is being spread in the comments by Russian backed hackers. The crack team at Pinkbike are the beacons of truth and are fully qualified to discern right from wrong. Its not a slippery slope and nothing could possibly go wrong.
  • 3 0
 And here it is - a comment section morphed into a self moderating, self-deprecating, stoking organism with more wit than a cornish sheep herder.
  • 2 1
 When comparing the Claymore to the Megatower, you asked why it's possible that the Claymore frame could be cheaper than the Megatower frame when Deviate is a smaller brand - Deviate offers DTC while SC does not. Couldn't this difference (DTC vs Distributor) more than account for the ~10% price difference between the two frames? I was surprised that this point wasn't discussed during the comparison.
  • 3 0
 Shops usually get 30% margin on a bike, so without it a SC should be 20% cheaper than the Deviate. Now consider that SC would pay much less for production than a tiny company like Deviate and have the advantage of rationalized cost due to more sales volume and that explains why a direct to customer SC would be 20% cheaper than a Deviate can do now and why Deviate is "only" 10% cheaper than a SC. Thing is, if any of the big makers go direct you will never see that 30% discount, they will need more margin to pay teams of customer service and they will probably seize the opportunity to improve their already juicy margins.
  • 2 0
 @Balgaroth: The real answer is you sell for what you can sell for. If you're selling bikes faster than you can make em, I can't really blame companies for seizing hold of that, and I especially can't be mad at SC who clawed their way from Deviate status.
  • 1 0
 @Kabrex: Indeed, as long as consumers are willing to pay, companies are going to keep charging, why wouldn't they ? Somewhat true about SC clawing their way to were they are at now, but is is still SC considering they are now just a brand from a big holding portfolio ? Same question apply to Fox, GT, Cannon, Sunn and many many more.
  • 1 0
 It's not about possibility at that price, it's about how much pocket-stuffing they want to do. And we can clearly see how much pocket-stuffing SC is doing.
Because, let's not forget that there are motorcycles that cost as much as the Megatower. And those weigh hundreds of pounds, need to be shipped long distances, and also have distribution markups. So, this has nothing to do with where they "can" save money
  • 1 0
 @Balgaroth: I understand what you are getting at, but I think there is some confusion around gross margin and net profits. The shops 30 percent margin is not profit. After operating expenses shops don’t really make that much money. To say any part of the bike industry has juicy margins is probably not that accurate, even the biggest companies don’t have massive net profits, SC while expensive is not a large manufacturer and their overhead is probably way higher then let’s say Giant, who happens to be the worlds largest cycling manufacturer.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy something that wasn't mentioned, but the shit show that was the Troy Lee Designs A3 review, where the Troy Lee account was bitching off at people in the comment section.
  • 2 0
 Henry Quinney, get us more budget reviews from Aliexpress parts :-) !

Like those ZTTO 5EUR grips www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-t4Mx_H22g
  • 4 0
 Does anyone actually win the win it Wednesdays? Clicks enter!
  • 1 2
 I don't know why the comments would be closed on PB. It creates really effective engagement for the site and people are generally respectful and here to talk about bikes. There are rude comments occasionally but nothing like most social media.
  • 2 0
 So you all can be edumacated by my opini... I mean facts.
  • 2 0
 Herbold cut the course looks like a session bring back freecaster
  • 1 0
 What a great topic idea, can't wait to listen!
  • 1 0
 TLDL - I'll just read the comments.
  • 1 0
 Every podcast with Henry in makes me love him just a little bit more
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney I loved that Chris Porter GMBN Podcast FWIW.
  • 1 0
 Norbs got robbed
  • 1 0
 No Comment!
  • 1 0
 Pun farm.





