Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 141 - WHY THE COMMENTS ARE IMPORTANT

September 1st, 2022



First!



Podcast presented by Canyon

The internet told me that the earliest comment section opened way back in 1998, and I think that was followed by someone posting "First!" less than thirty seconds later. The general consensus seems to be that things haven't gotten much better since, with countless major websites closing down their comments while blaming trolls, doxxing, and a lack of resources to moderate and keep discussions pointing in the right direction. If you need more evidence, there have been all sorts of studies looking into people's online behavior, with some saying that up to 25-percent of forum users have posted at least one toxic comment. In other words, not exactly a friendly place to hang out.So, why bother having a comment section? Today's podcast sees Henry Quinney and I chat about how Pinkbike is a community and the comment section is a visible, living extension of that community, article feedback and online interaction, moderating mistakes and banning users, and why we'll never close our comment section.Have a comment about the comments? Post it below and we might read it in a future podcast.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service ( Apple LibSyn , etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.