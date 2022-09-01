The internet told me that the earliest comment section opened way back in 1998, and I think that was followed by someone posting "First!" less than thirty seconds later. The general consensus seems to be that things haven't gotten much better since, with countless major websites closing down their comments while blaming trolls, doxxing, and a lack of resources to moderate and keep discussions pointing in the right direction. If you need more evidence, there have been all sorts of studies looking into people's online behavior, with some saying that up to 25-percent of forum users have posted at least one toxic comment. In other words, not exactly a friendly place to hang out.
So, why bother having a comment section? Today's podcast sees Henry Quinney and I chat about how Pinkbike is a community and the comment section is a visible, living extension of that community, article feedback and online interaction, moderating mistakes and banning users, and why we'll never close our comment section.
Have a comment about the comments? Post it below and we might read it in a future podcast.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 141 - WHY THE COMMENTS ARE IMPORTANT
September 1st, 2022
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
40 Comments
If Pinkbike was shut down, we would be asking Nicole Formosa what bar you have been drowning your sorrows in. It's only because we care. PS to @outside750: it appears that Kristin Butcher has landed well.
It's a terrible look for Outside to openly promote a magazine and then shut it down a few weeks later.
Totally unrelated but how about an episode on the history of DH and enduro privateers, the wild stories, who railed it, how teams changed that, who's left and what the privateer forecast may be. No illusions here that teams suck: they're great, but lots of current team members were privateers very recently, there are still some serious shredders out there w/ zero team support - which in a way is more hardcore than getting all the massages - its a great thread in mtb life.
www.pinkbike.com/u/edspratt/blog/video-raw-chaos-and-carnage-from-megavalanche-2022.html
Love him though.
Because, let's not forget that there are motorcycles that cost as much as the Megatower. And those weigh hundreds of pounds, need to be shipped long distances, and also have distribution markups. So, this has nothing to do with where they "can" save money
Like those ZTTO 5EUR grips www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-t4Mx_H22g