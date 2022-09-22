There's a pretty good chance that your next bike will be made of either welded aluminum or molded carbon fiber, but there's going to be a time, not too far down the road, when it might be grown via additive manufacturing or, in the case of Ministry Cycles
, machined from a block of 7075-T6 aluminum in a reductive process. Similar to what Pole is doing
, the Psalm 150 frame is machined in two halves before being bonded together with aerospace-grade glue, with the result being a stunning dual-link bike that could be a look into the future of manufacturing.
I sat down with industry veteran and founder of Ministry Cycles, Chris Currie, to talk about how the Psalm 150 came to life, public development and lifecycle, design flexibility, and so much more. Chris also started Speedgoat, one of the earliest online retailers back in the 1990s, and has spent more than a decade in the marketing trenches at Stans, giving him a unique perspective on the cycling industry and the future.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 145 - MINISTRY CYCLES ON ALTERNATIVE MANUFACTURING, GLUING FRAMES, & STARTING A BUSINESS
September 22nd, 2022
Aluminum, glue, and online sales.
