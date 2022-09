Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 146 - PROGRESSION, REGRESSION, AND HOW TO KEEP IMPROVING

September 30th, 2022



Faster, further, higher... until you can't.



Podcast presented by Rimpact

If you asked a hundred people why they ride mountain bikes, I'm sure you'd hear all about nature, being healthy, and having fun outdoors with friends. A lot of us would also add progression to that list, with pushing yourself to new limits, heights, or speeds being a feeling that's hard to beat. But what happens when the progression tails off or your riding starts to go backward? It doesn't matter if it's your first year in the sport and you can only get better, or if your last name is Semenuk or Schurter - you're eventually going to stop improving.Today's podcast sees Kazimer, Alicia, Matt, and I talking about when and why our riding was progressing the most, aspects of our riding that have gone downhill over the years, and some pointers on how to keep that regression from happening.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service ( Apple LibSyn , etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.