If you asked a hundred people why they ride mountain bikes, I'm sure you'd hear all about nature, being healthy, and having fun outdoors with friends. A lot of us would also add progression to that list, with pushing yourself to new limits, heights, or speeds being a feeling that's hard to beat. But what happens when the progression tails off or your riding starts to go backward? It doesn't matter if it's your first year in the sport and you can only get better, or if your last name is Semenuk or Schurter - you're eventually going to stop improving.
Today's podcast sees Kazimer, Alicia, Matt, and I talking about when and why our riding was progressing the most, aspects of our riding that have gone downhill over the years, and some pointers on how to keep that regression from happening.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 146 - PROGRESSION, REGRESSION, AND HOW TO KEEP IMPROVING
September 30th, 2022
Faster, further, higher... until you can't.
