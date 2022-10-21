If you've used the Pinkbike BuySell
before, you might already know that it's an effective way to sell your old bikes and gear quickly regardless of where you are in the world. But you also know that you're not interested in trading your used bike for a PlayStation, even if it does come with Grand Theft Auto AND Crash Bandicoot. First opened on April 11th of 2001, the BuySell has grown exponentially and currently has over 72,000 active listings ranging from worn-out 26" tires and NOS components still in their original packaging to brand-new downhill and enduro bikes.
Today's podcast sees Jake Moritz, Brian Park, and myself chat about how to get the most out of your ad on the Pinkbike BuySell, what not to say in your ad, and how to find the used gear you're looking for. We also get into how to keep from getting screwed and how to spot scammers, some recent updates
, and when you can expect to see a mobile version of the BuySell - it's coming, I swear!
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 148 - HOW NOT TO SELL YOUR BIKE ON THE PB BUYSELL
October 21st, 2022
But where the heck is the downcountry category?
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple
, Spotify
, RSS
, LibSyn
, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page
for the complete list of episodes.
22 Comments
Something tells me the dudes "flipping bikes" every year trying to sell them near MSRP are the ones primarily getting annoyed by flakes/scammers, and I'm not surprised.
Price it fair...sell it fast...worst case you get someone onto a nice bike for a reasonable price which makes the community as a whole stronger and gets you some good Karma.