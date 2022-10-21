The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 148 - How NOT to Sell Your Bike on the PB BuySell

Oct 21, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


If you've used the Pinkbike BuySell before, you might already know that it's an effective way to sell your old bikes and gear quickly regardless of where you are in the world. But you also know that you're not interested in trading your used bike for a PlayStation, even if it does come with Grand Theft Auto AND Crash Bandicoot. First opened on April 11th of 2001, the BuySell has grown exponentially and currently has over 72,000 active listings ranging from worn-out 26" tires and NOS components still in their original packaging to brand-new downhill and enduro bikes.

Today's podcast sees Jake Moritz, Brian Park, and myself chat about how to get the most out of your ad on the Pinkbike BuySell, what not to say in your ad, and how to find the used gear you're looking for. We also get into how to keep from getting screwed and how to spot scammers, some recent updates, and when you can expect to see a mobile version of the BuySell - it's coming, I swear!





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 148 - HOW NOT TO SELL YOUR BIKE ON THE PB BUYSELL
October 21st, 2022

But where the heck is the downcountry category?


Podcast presented by Trailforks



Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, LibSyn, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast


Must Read This Week
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
74004 views
18 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 - Vote For Your Favorite
58211 views
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
51038 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
48173 views
Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely
43521 views
Bike Check: This Actofive P-Train CNC is a Rolling Test Lab
43017 views
Intense Launches 2023 Tracer 29
38816 views
First Look: BMC Fourstroke AMP LT - Downcountry Motorized
37695 views

22 Comments

  • 9 0
 I can't stand having to go through posts from people that stock things to sell when I don't want to see ads from a store. You're a store. I don't want to wade through your 50 ads to find another dude like me looking to lighten his parts bin.
  • 9 1
 Pro Tip: Be transparent about your clapped out bike. Include pics of every knick and scratch and give a good deal. Or service the suspension, replace pads and rotors and update the rubber. Disassemble, deep clean, replace the bearings and hardware. Touch up paint, new grips, all little things that tell you a lot about the seller. Plus if you're on the fence about selling, sometimes the TLC is enough to make your bike feel new again.
  • 6 1
 I just hold onto my old stuff until I wind up throwing it in the garbage, got sick of dealing with flakes outside of my bowl of cereal.
  • 14 1
 I think the key is actually using the piss out of said gear then pricing it to sell, 3-4+ years later. Never had a bike last more than a week week and a half on BST here, and they were both clapped out park abused DH/Enduro rigs, one of which needed a fork and shock complete rebuild.

Something tells me the dudes "flipping bikes" every year trying to sell them near MSRP are the ones primarily getting annoyed by flakes/scammers, and I'm not surprised.
  • 3 1
 @pbfan08: Agreed. I have been using it for decent results for years. Occasionally I get a flake or two or 5 'is this still available' twat waffles, but for the most part good luck buying and selling. Most of the d-bags on here seem to be the ones trying to get full retail -OR- the few full on bike stores out of China that pretend to 'have warehouses located specifically in the PNW for US orders..' or similar.
  • 8 0
 @pbfan08: 100%. The dude who got a shop hookup on a bike, rode it 1500 miles and now wants to sell it for more than he paid for is the one always complaining about scammers and buy/sell being lame.

Price it fair...sell it fast...worst case you get someone onto a nice bike for a reasonable price which makes the community as a whole stronger and gets you some good Karma.
  • 2 0
 @wolftwenty1: AGREED whole heartedly. My last bike I sold was a Commencal Meta SX that needed a little TLC on the suspension, but I sold it for a steal of a deal and the dude that picked it up was just looking for a good all arounder for his GF to ride from the park to local trails and we both made out pretty well.
  • 3 0
 Tip to sellers: If you list anywhere that "buyer pays PayPal fees" I'm immediately passing. List it for the price you want me to send but I'm not gonna do the work of calculating the numbers for YOU when I'm trying to give YOU money.
  • 1 0
 Agreed...I even suggest including the shipping price $x,xxx INCLUDING shipping and PayPal fees. Transparent which eliminates issues once the person is interested and then learns the shipping it outside their budget and shows you're serious about selling
  • 1 0
 @skierdud89 exactly. They are basically saying "Pinkbike...using your national/international expensive site and tools to advertise for free AND Paypal/Venmo I demand to use your processing products you developed....also for free"
  • 2 0
 @wolftwenty1: this is the way. And if it's nice round numbers like $350 shipped. Oh man I'm so much more likely to buy it!
  • 2 0
 More of a community? Look at NextDoor...a site that's stated intent is to make more of a community, but is actually overrun with shouting shitbirds. It seems the worst of society is the loudest. It would take a lot of moderation to keep a buy/sell community from being shitty.
  • 2 0
 My favourite listing of all time is from @timweatherson. He listed an Airblaster Grumpy jacket for FOUR years! His regular reposting it made me chuckle every single time. When he sold it, I messaged him and celebrated with my sons. So fantastic!
  • 1 0
 Haven't had a chance to listen to the podcast yet so maybe this is touched on. Otherwise would like to hear opinions. If a seller is posting a bike as "like new" and or "original owner" is it wrong for me to ask to see a picture of the purchase receipt (with any personal info blacked out) and the matching pic of the serial number from the bike? I have been looking to but a used bike for my son and am surprised how people can't or won't supply that info. Let me know if I am asking too much??
  • 2 0
 I think its fair but you're likely giving too much credit to the organizational skill of bike bros and the likelihood of them saving a receipt...digitally and/or especially physical.
  • 2 0
 Always had much better luck selling my bikes through craigslist even though the same ad was on PB.
  • 3 0
 Needs an ability to leave feedback.
  • 1 0
 If you're posting a bike you really would rather not sell, just get in the photo with the bike.
  • 3 2
 Why not even a single mention of Alicia on the home page?
  • 1 0
 It's sad, we're probably never gonna hear her voice again on the podcast. She had really unique cadence when she spoke.
  • 1 0
 A shop label would be helpful from a buyer's perspective.
  • 1 2
 Ask more than you paid for it 4 years earlier, sell it for what you paid for it 4 years earlier





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010482
Mobile Version of Website