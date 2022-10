Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 148 - HOW NOT TO SELL YOUR BIKE ON THE PB BUYSELL

October 21st, 2022



Podcast presented by Trailforks

If you've used the Pinkbike BuySell before, you might already know that it's an effective way to sell your old bikes and gear quickly regardless of where you are in the world. But you also know that you're not interested in trading your used bike for a PlayStation, even if it does come with Grand Theft Auto AND Crash Bandicoot. First opened on April 11th of 2001, the BuySell has grown exponentially and currently has over 72,000 active listings ranging from worn-out 26" tires and NOS components still in their original packaging to brand-new downhill and enduro bikes.Today's podcast sees Jake Moritz, Brian Park, and myself chat about how to get the most out of your ad on the Pinkbike BuySell, what not to say in your ad, and how to find the used gear you're looking for. We also get into how to keep from getting screwed and how to spot scammers, some recent updates , and when you can expect to see a mobile version of the BuySell - it's coming, I swear!Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service ( Apple LibSyn , etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.