Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 149 - HOW WOULD YOU CHANGE RAMPAGE??

October 27th, 2022



More wood or no wood?



Last week saw riders face the crumbling red cliffs and chutes of Red Bull Rampage where Brett Rheeder took his second win at what is arguably the world's scariest freeride competition. The sixteenth edition of Rampage also saw the first rail to drop courtesy of Dylan Stark, Szymon Godziek taking commitment to new heights by spinning the first of two massive double drops, and plenty of other rowdiness in the Utah desert. Wind delays, commercial breaks, and questions about judging were also on everyone's minds after the event wrapped up by canceling the riders' second runs.Today's podcast sees Sarah Moore, Matt Beer, Mike Kazimer, and I chat about all that and more from Rampage, including some ideas on how to improve the contest and if it should still be held every single year.Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service ( Apple LibSyn , etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.