Last week saw riders face the crumbling red cliffs and chutes of Red Bull Rampage where Brett Rheeder took his second win at what is arguably the world's scariest freeride competition. The sixteenth edition of Rampage also saw the first rail to drop courtesy of Dylan Stark, Szymon Godziek taking commitment to new heights by spinning the first of two massive double drops, and plenty of other rowdiness in the Utah desert. Wind delays, commercial breaks, and questions about judging were also on everyone's minds after the event wrapped up
by canceling the riders' second runs.
Today's podcast sees Sarah Moore, Matt Beer, Mike Kazimer, and I chat about all that and more from Rampage, including some ideas on how to improve the contest and if it should still be held every single year.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 149 - HOW WOULD YOU CHANGE RAMPAGE??
October 27th, 2022
More wood or no wood?
Judge 1: Amplitude
Judge 2: Style
Judge 3: Line choice
Judge 4: Tricks
etc etc.
That way there's no discussion, and each judge is only having to deal with one thing, instead of trying to mash together a number they think is fair based on all the criteria every time.
So the people can judge