Oct 27, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Last week saw riders face the crumbling red cliffs and chutes of Red Bull Rampage where Brett Rheeder took his second win at what is arguably the world's scariest freeride competition. The sixteenth edition of Rampage also saw the first rail to drop courtesy of Dylan Stark, Szymon Godziek taking commitment to new heights by spinning the first of two massive double drops, and plenty of other rowdiness in the Utah desert. Wind delays, commercial breaks, and questions about judging were also on everyone's minds after the event wrapped up by canceling the riders' second runs.

Today's podcast sees Sarah Moore, Matt Beer, Mike Kazimer, and I chat about all that and more from Rampage, including some ideas on how to improve the contest and if it should still be held every single year.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 149 - HOW WOULD YOU CHANGE RAMPAGE??
October 27th, 2022

More wood or no wood?


18 Comments

  • 15 0
 Create the Norbs Award and give it to the most robbed rider that year
  • 1 0
 Agree. I am thinking this could turn into a podium style ranking. Fifth worst miss-scoring, through most egregiously prejudiced (first place).
  • 11 0
 Less time between riders so they can get two laps in before the wind.
  • 2 0
 I had to watch the replay in multiple chunks because they packed so much boring ass bullshit between runs
  • 3 0
 I think a judging platform where each judge focus' on one thing.

Judge 1: Amplitude
Judge 2: Style
Judge 3: Line choice
Judge 4: Tricks
etc etc.

That way there's no discussion, and each judge is only having to deal with one thing, instead of trying to mash together a number they think is fair based on all the criteria every time.
  • 6 0
 Have a Pinkbike Commenter division where we all get to see just how easy it is to straight air huge drops.
  • 3 0
 Rampage definitely needs a "put your money where your mouth is" class.
  • 5 0
 I’d like to see that Kia do a run. That thing had more coverage than some riders.
  • 4 0
 All you need is a USB cable and it could be yours.
  • 1 0
 Just add a very slightly higher scoring for creativity and originality. That's all that's needed. The same people would still be at the top, but it would be enough to encourage more of the kinds of things that it seems like people really want to see.
  • 1 0
 Peer judged, by that I mean only the riders themselves can judge each other. Also voting only happens after all of the riders have taken all of their runs. They can’t vote for themselves. Each rider votes for the top three runs using a ranked voting method. Also less BS between runs.
  • 1 0
 Anyone that makes it down alive should automatically get a score at least 90. Handing out a score of 62 is basically saying that was a C- effort and a huge insult to the rider and kills the emotional excitement for the viewers. Keep the stoke, stop giving out these barely passing grades to these superstars risking their lives for our entertainment!
  • 2 0
 Since Judging is so subjective and from what I can tell has no true guidelines- they should offer an "e-vote" or a peoples vote...

So the people can judge
  • 1 0
 Make a more condensed show that’s played later. Give the riders more freedom to drop sooner to beat the afternoon winds. Less arrow graphics showing lines. Rob Warner for annoucer!
  • 1 0
 Just like XGAMES. Live leaderboard. No actual number or score get announced. Hate seeing large gaps in points. If anything post scores after podium.
  • 1 0
 Add another day or 2 for a bit more digging and practice. Riders where stressed and riding unfinished features that led to a few injuries.
  • 2 0
 Gravel bikes class, E-bike Class, Vintage Class.
  • 1 0
 More rails!!!





