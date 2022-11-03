Heck yes, I'd download a bike
. While it's still early days, alternative production methods are changing how the bikes and components we use are manufactured. Brands like Pole, Ministry Cycles, and others have turned to CNC machining entire frame halves that are glued together, while Atherton Bikes "grows" their own titanium lugs in the UK that they pair with carbon tubes from New Zealand. Wild - and expensive - stuff, but there's a less exotic and much more affordable manufacturing method that has allowed one-man outfits and garage tinkerers to make their own products: 3D-printing.
Today's show sees two 3D-printing experts, Eric Olsen of Jank Components
and Brendan Carberry (aka OutsideBrendan)
, answer all our questions about additive manufacturing. We talk about which machine to start with and some common first-timer mistakes, the pros and cons of different styles of 3D-printing, layer thickness and quality control, having your designs stolen, and the good and bad of democratizing manufacturing.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 150 - WOULD YOU DOWNLOAD A BIKE?
November 3rd, 2022
Heck yes, I would.
