The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 150 - Would You Download a Bike?

Nov 3, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Heck yes, I'd download a bike. While it's still early days, alternative production methods are changing how the bikes and components we use are manufactured. Brands like Pole, Ministry Cycles, and others have turned to CNC machining entire frame halves that are glued together, while Atherton Bikes "grows" their own titanium lugs in the UK that they pair with carbon tubes from New Zealand. Wild - and expensive - stuff, but there's a less exotic and much more affordable manufacturing method that has allowed one-man outfits and garage tinkerers to make their own products: 3D-printing.

Today's show sees two 3D-printing experts, Eric Olsen of Jank Components and Brendan Carberry (aka OutsideBrendan), answer all our questions about additive manufacturing. We talk about which machine to start with and some common first-timer mistakes, the pros and cons of different styles of 3D-printing, layer thickness and quality control, having your designs stolen, and the good and bad of democratizing manufacturing.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 150 - WOULD YOU DOWNLOAD A BIKE?
November 3rd, 2022

Heck yes, I would.




Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Jank Components 3d Printing


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Tried to download a bike, made a typo and accidentally hit N and now I've accidentally 3d printed a pair of trainers.
  • 1 0
 Can’t afford a new bike right now, so maybe I’ll print my own. I’ll name it…Resession.
  • 1 0
 "You wouldn't download a car" - Legend





