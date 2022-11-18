If we had to list the reasons we like mountain biking in order of importance, I'm pretty sure that most of us would have, "It's a lot of fun" in the number one spot. I'm also willing to bet that progression is a small (or big) part of that fun, regardless of how competitive you may or may not think you are. So, what would happen if you were a bit more intentional with your riding? Would you have even more fun? Today's podcast sees me talk to Joel Harwood, founder of Squamish's Blueprint Athlete Development
, about how any rider can improve on the bike and as an athlete in general.
Joel explains minimizing terrain to maximize learning, practicing intention daily, and how you can't choose to be motivated or confident but you can rely on competent behaviors.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 152 - HOW TO BE A BETTER RIDER W/ COACH JOEL HARWOOD
November 18th, 2022
Minimizing terrain to maximize learning, riding with intention, and how you can't choose to be motivated or confident but you can rely on competent behaviors.
Podcast presented by Bosch
1. Purchase equipment that exceeds ability
2. Ride the same flow trail religiously and avoid all new features.
3. Ride alone or with small children so ego is never challenged
Now you’re awesome.