The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 152 - How To Be a Better Rider w/ Coach Joel Harwood

Nov 18, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


If we had to list the reasons we like mountain biking in order of importance, I'm pretty sure that most of us would have, "It's a lot of fun" in the number one spot. I'm also willing to bet that progression is a small (or big) part of that fun, regardless of how competitive you may or may not think you are. So, what would happen if you were a bit more intentional with your riding? Would you have even more fun? Today's podcast sees me talk to Joel Harwood, founder of Squamish's Blueprint Athlete Development, about how any rider can improve on the bike and as an athlete in general.

Joel explains minimizing terrain to maximize learning, practicing intention daily, and how you can't choose to be motivated or confident but you can rely on competent behaviors.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 152 - HOW TO BE A BETTER RIDER W/ COACH JOEL HARWOOD
November 18th, 2022

Minimizing terrain to maximize learning, riding with intention, and how you can't choose to be motivated or confident but you can rely on competent behaviors.


10 Comments

  • 8 0
 My path.
1. Purchase equipment that exceeds ability
2. Ride the same flow trail religiously and avoid all new features.
3. Ride alone or with small children so ego is never challenged
Now you’re awesome.
  • 1 0
 Not enough credit is given to lowering the bar. It's by far the easiest way to get "better!" Well put, @blinglespeed
  • 2 0
 Super happy to see this pop up, along with another season of Cathro's How to Bike series. It is great to see more content emerging about skills and technique (how to actually ride bikes!), as opposed to the new, flashy, expensive thing to buy for your bike. Not that there is anything wrong with tech videos and fancy parts, but its nice to see more skill-related content coming out.
  • 1 0
 Hopefully "Start a YouTube Channel" and expose every secret trail in your region with your "progression" videos is part of this. Right after getting 1000 followers on TikTok and contacting every brand about discounts.
  • 2 0
 So excited about this one, Joel is the real deal as is his whole crew. Shout out to Javi his skills coach as well!
  • 3 0
 What happened to James Smurthwaite?
  • 1 0
 Google will tell you all you need to know if you just type in his name....
  • 1 0
 I doubt his new BBC coworkers would enjoy the mushroom story as much as the Pinkbike audience.
  • 2 0
 Upgrade your old Yeti to a new Yeti to get 7mm more of chain stay length?
  • 1 0
 Why practice skills when I can just buy a new bike to get better?





