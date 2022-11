Art by Taj Mihelich

Scott's design looks clean but uses many proprietary parts. Focus' spaghetti monster stem is a different solution.







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 153 - HEADSET CABLE ROUTING IS... GOOD?

November 24th, 2022



Why are we using it if it's more complicated, more challenging to work on, and probably less reliable?



What kind of cable routing would you like on your next bike? All external without cover

All external with cover

Internal through the frame except for the rear brake line

Internal through the frame

Fully internal through headset

Fully internal through stem & spacers Responses: 17015 Faves: 0 Comments: 4

Podcast presented by Bosch

We love to get riled up about stuff, don't we? If it's not make-believe bike categories and wheel sizes, it could be electric motors and seat angles, and if it's not those things it might be frame materials, recycling, or that 10,000-word blog post on why you need 447mm rather than 443mm chainstays. More recently, headset cable routing has been in our crosshairs, with many brands releasing bikes that see their brake and shift lines disappear into either the stem or the headset top cap.Headset routing sure looks good, of course, and it's been said to also make for a slightly lighter and stronger frame, but the drawbacks are obvious. Number one on everyone's list of complaints is that it's more difficult and time-consuming to replace any of those lines or look after your headset, and there are also proprietary parts that can be involved. Worse yet, it seems like the main reason we're seeing new bikes use headset routing is simply that it looks better, some brands admitted in Seb Stott's recent Burning Question article Today's episode sees Mike Kazimer and Brian Park fight the powers that be and believe that no bikes should use headset routing, while Henry and I try to make a case for completely hidden lines and added complication.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service ( Apple LibSyn , etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.