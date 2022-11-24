We love to get riled up about stuff, don't we? If it's not make-believe bike categories and wheel sizes, it could be electric motors and seat angles, and if it's not those things it might be frame materials, recycling, or that 10,000-word blog post on why you need 447mm rather than 443mm chainstays. More recently, headset cable routing has been in our crosshairs, with many brands releasing bikes that see their brake and shift lines disappear into either the stem or the headset top cap.
Headset routing sure looks good, of course, and it's been said to also make for a slightly lighter and stronger frame, but the drawbacks are obvious. Number one on everyone's list of complaints is that it's more difficult and time-consuming to replace any of those lines or look after your headset, and there are also proprietary parts that can be involved. Worse yet, it seems like the main reason we're seeing new bikes use headset routing is simply that it looks better, some brands admitted in Seb Stott's recent Burning Question article
.
Today's episode sees Mike Kazimer and Brian Park fight the powers that be and believe that no bikes should use headset routing, while Henry and I try to make a case for completely hidden lines and added complication.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 153 - HEADSET CABLE ROUTING IS... GOOD?
November 24th, 2022
Why are we using it if it's more complicated, more challenging to work on, and probably less reliable?
Podcast presented by Bosch
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple
, Spotify
, RSS
, LibSyn
, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page
for the complete list of episodes.
12 Comments
On a lighter note I can’t help but think how hilarious it would be if someone made a custom stem plate for that focus to look like an octopus with cables for tentacles.. because that’s all I can see when I look at that cable routing
*did not listen to podcast.