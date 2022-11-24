The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 153 - Headset Cable Routing is... Good?

We love to get riled up about stuff, don't we? If it's not make-believe bike categories and wheel sizes, it could be electric motors and seat angles, and if it's not those things it might be frame materials, recycling, or that 10,000-word blog post on why you need 447mm rather than 443mm chainstays. More recently, headset cable routing has been in our crosshairs, with many brands releasing bikes that see their brake and shift lines disappear into either the stem or the headset top cap.

Headset routing sure looks good, of course, and it's been said to also make for a slightly lighter and stronger frame, but the drawbacks are obvious. Number one on everyone's list of complaints is that it's more difficult and time-consuming to replace any of those lines or look after your headset, and there are also proprietary parts that can be involved. Worse yet, it seems like the main reason we're seeing new bikes use headset routing is simply that it looks better, some brands admitted in Seb Stott's recent Burning Question article.

Today's episode sees Mike Kazimer and Brian Park fight the powers that be and believe that no bikes should use headset routing, while Henry and I try to make a case for completely hidden lines and added complication.


Scott's design looks clean but uses many proprietary parts.
Focus' spaghetti monster stem is a different solution.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 153 - HEADSET CABLE ROUTING IS... GOOD?
November 24th, 2022

Why are we using it if it's more complicated, more challenging to work on, and probably less reliable?


What kind of cable routing would you like on your next bike?




Podcast presented by Bosch


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, LibSyn, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

12 Comments

  • 7 1
 What a clickbait, shame on you PB! Next article: He routed his brake through the headset and you would not believe what happened!
  • 1 0
 i love those articles Smile
  • 1 0
 I forgot Wink emoji, hope that most people will still notice I was kidding Smile You can put your pitchforks back to the sheds.
  • 1 0
 I routed my pitchfork through my headset, it's stuck
  • 4 0
 So good that we reached a point on our sport when the tiny little things are what get on peoples nerves.
  • 1 0
 To be perfectly honest while they might look cleaner from afar. Most of these thru-headset cable solutions look like more of an eye sore to me up close… not to mention with the trickle down of technology. More and more bikes over the next few years could have wireless shifting and droppers, leaving only the rear brake to deal with leaving this rather useless.

On a lighter note I can’t help but think how hilarious it would be if someone made a custom stem plate for that focus to look like an octopus with cables for tentacles.. because that’s all I can see when I look at that cable routing
  • 1 0
 I'm a shop owner and I bill 100.00 an hour for brake swaps and cable routings. I support the most complicated, awful system that keeps bikes in my stands all day long. Thank you bike industry for making this a great holiday season.
  • 3 0
 NO it's not.
  • 2 0
 Is this a fill in the blank question?
  • 2 0
 NO.
*did not listen to podcast.
  • 1 0
 Changed mine out after a few months, wanted a shorter stem, and a more sexy one. Focus Sam 6.9, looks like a house brick
  • 1 0
 TURD





