The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 154 - What Are Your MTB Priorities?

Dec 1, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Aside from needing to have anywhere between a bit and a lot of fun, of course, what are you hoping to get out of your rides? I'm sure our personal pie charts all include different-sized slices of fitness, fun, progression, nature, and so on, but which is the priority for you? I'm willing to bet that your pie and wherever you live had a big effect on your bike choice, but there are countless horses for the same courses, many of which offer drastically different kinds of performance to match whatever you prioritize.

Today's show sees Kazimer, Matt Beer, and myself talk about our own priorities. The list includes quiet bikes, no electronics, definitely no idler pullies, either a lot of adjustability or none at all, some frame storage, and maybe even some headset cable routing; you'll have to listen to the podcast to find out who prefers what, though.

What are some of your mountain biking priorities?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 154 - WHAT ARE YOUR MTB PRIORITIES?
Dec 1st, 2022

Fun, fitness, or funtness?


45 Comments

  • 26 0
 Priority number 1 is to have as much fun as I can on the bike. Aside from that, it's to escape from day to day life for a few hours, and to unplug from the digital world we spend so much time in these days, so no apps, no electronics. No stress. Just me, my bike and some good trails.
  • 6 1
 And the sound of an electronic groupset.
  • 2 1
 @TimMog: the “zip,zip,zip” makes me smile.
  • 1 0
 @TimMog: hahah
  • 6 1
 Clean bike look. Thank's God bike manufacturers started routing brakes through the headsets or even stems (which is much more preferable). All I want from MTB is a beautiful carbon bike, fully integrated with no wires or cables to be seen, with titanium 3d-printed cranks and stem. In fact the bike should contain no metal other than titanium (cause gold is too heavy).
  • 3 0
 What do you mean cables ? That is such a peasant backward way of thinking ! I want to routing at all and just be fully dependant of tinny batteries everywhere and wireless connection.
  • 5 0
 Riding as much as i can until I'm too old to. Riding truly is one activity with so many +'s and few -'s. I can't wait to feel the burn from some intense technical uphill, crush it on the way down, feel the sweat, stop for a swim in the river, ride home and have a beer or two. Recovering from surgery makes me appreciate the feel of gravel under my wheels even more. Only 4 more months!
  • 2 0
 heck ya dude.
  • 6 0
 My sole priorities are to have a better bike than anyone else, and to race everyone I see on the trail, so please respectfully get out of my way when you hear STRAVA!!!
  • 4 0
 I’m getting old so priority 1 is to maintain fitness and keep my bones unbroken. Beyond that is everything else that makes riding fun: honing skills, riding with friends, traveling to new areas and trails, and retrofitting all my cable routing through my headsets.
  • 2 0
 This is pretty much where Im at. I want to get out in the woods and get some exercise/no electronics time to unwind. I dont want to compromise my ability to work so I prioritize not getting hurt and everything past that is icing on the cake.
  • 8 1
 Priority #1 - Re-evaluate intern vetting program
  • 5 0
 For a full twist frame, how about a Lynskey Ti? There must still be a twisted stem out there too. I'd love to see what you guys find for a full twisted build!
  • 2 0
 Oh heck yes, that is the frame we need. Good call.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer IIRC Boone twist cranks we’re from the early 90s. Not late 90s. Perhaps you’re older than you remember Smile

I realize this sounds super nitpicky and pointless but XTR m950 came on the scene 1995-1996 and killed the whole CNC industry. Which was/is sad for me because I think that stuff was so cool. Though lots of it broke so maybe it’s a good thing.
  • 2 0
 Ah, yeah, I think you're right. About the timeline and about me being older than I remember...
  • 4 0
 After owning a Trek Slash and a Stumpy Evo, I am not sure I will own a bike without frame storage. It is so nice to have everything you need without a pack, and I cant forget my stuff if I am in a hurry.
  • 3 1
 Having ridden MTB's for over 30 years, a few years racing BMX and 6 strong years as an 80's freestyler, finding the motivation to ride as much as possible is my priority. I'm now 52, still ride a wheelie on my B-Day (tribute to my highschool friend who passed) still manual 300+ feet, on my 29er, still get that "this is why I ride" feeling. But some days, I'm just tried. Hopefully I can get back to 3-4 days a week. Not 2.
  • 1 0
 Haha! When I looked at your comment, it says it was published 43 minutes ago. IYKYK!
  • 1 0
 @TheR: There is a whole 43 thing from back in the day and freestyle. I have signs with 43, 43 on jerseys, stickers with 43, even a tattoo. I notice mileage, the time, minutes, addresses. Always 43. It's a real problem, just ask my wife.
  • 1 0
 @oldschool43: Yeah, I know. I was around back then. That’s why when I looked up and saw your comment was posted 43 minutes before I saw it, I just shook my head.
  • 2 0
 #1: Find features. The trail "ride" is everything in between and what it takes to get to the features.

I vary rarely go out and pedal just for the sake of pedaling around. Fun is #1 goal.
  • 2 0
 Not crashing on a ride. If I manage to ride for a few hours and not hit a tree/rock/the Earth with a part of my body that hurts disproportionately for the impact it's sustained, then I'm happy.
  • 1 0
 Adjustability is one of the greatest things ever. Everybody has a opinion on what is better short or long chain stays, how about having both on the same bike?
I use mine all the time and it's the greatest thing ever. I go to the bike park and I put it in the long chainstay, which also increases the wheelbase, and then slack it out a little bit. It goes from being more agile to a much more stable bike when hitting those higher speeds.
  • 1 0
 Everybody's idea of "fun" is going to be different. So one person may prioritize "fun" being an hours long ride with their friends followed by a drink while another person's "fun" could be a 4 hour solo XC ride.

My #1 priority is having fun. But my version of fun is different from many others, so...

Maintaining/building fitness is a means to an end for me. Being very fit lets me have more "fun". I don't ride bikes to be fit, I work on being fit to have fun. Doing large rides are "fun" for me. Also doing obstacles at the edge of my abilities are "fun". Being fit let's me do those.

As I sit here typing with a very sore shoulder from a send gone wrong last week, where I rode 20 hours on a 4 day vacation (maybe 2/3 was with my GF). It was a lot of fun.
  • 1 0
 Another point on Headset cable routing:

it will lead to increased costs at the shop. Now for a shop to replace your headset, they'll have to essentially do a brake bleed every time. This adds a ton of cost and time to a simple job. You may even need new hoses depending on the length...

This is NOT WORTH IT for the sake of aesthetics (which in my opinion are worse).
  • 1 0
 How long have advertisements been a part of the PB podcast? I swear I have only just started hearing them in the last couple? I'm talking about the advertisements where its clearly a break in the conversation, the volume suddenly increases etc.
  • 1 0
 We've been doing them for a while, some that we flow into and some edited in later, but the ads for Outside and Trailforks are new. We'll sort out the volume!
  • 1 0
 Mountain biking is my therapy. It is my breakaway from work and general stress of life. It is also my connection to my childhood and makes me happy. I tend to ride solo. As far as priority on my bike, bikes are so good now a days that i just want a good reliable bike. No electronics. As i have entered into my 40’s, i like to use biking as a health tool to stay in shape. Its a good all around sport for me.
  • 3 0
 Spend as much time as possible riding my bike in the woods with friends/family.
  • 1 0
 1)] not getting hurt as mountain biking is not my only recreational activity, ironically I broke my collar bone 4 weeks ago but not from biking.
2) just having fun and exercise which now means easier trails.
  • 3 0
 1. Air
2. Skids
C. Speed
4. Danger (applies to all above)
  • 2 0
 1. Skids
2. Speed (up and down)
3. Danger
4. Air
  • 2 0
 I like my cable routing as i like my riding - everything outside See what i did there. Xoxo
  • 1 0
 Getting out with enough time to put in the miles. Still having enough skill to hit challenging trails and not break anything on my body
  • 1 0
 having fun, and i think finding new trails and progression are the best way to do that
  • 1 0
 Main priority is winning lots of free shit in the pinkbike advent calendar. So far having a pretty rough go of it.
  • 1 0
 first priority is not crashing. if i didn't crash, nothing else matters - it was a good day!
  • 1 0
 I ride to take shi*t pictures of bikes in the bush. Hope to some day bring down the entire internet.
  • 1 0
 This was like an episode of Misanthropes Anonymous. “Hi, my name’s Mike and I’m not really fond of other people.”
  • 1 0
 stems land headsets looking dope without cables routed anywhere nearby
  • 1 0
 p1 - shred p2 - not break my bike p3 - not break my body
  • 1 0
 The riding skill to keep up that's most important is fitness.
  • 1 0
 Headset cable routing:
m.youtube.com/watch?v=WuDwUnhwPAk
  • 1 0
 An interrupted seat tube is an auto-fail for me





