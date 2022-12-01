Aside from needing to have anywhere between a bit and a lot of fun, of course, what are you hoping to get out of your rides? I'm sure our personal pie charts all include different-sized slices of fitness, fun, progression, nature, and so on, but which is the priority for you? I'm willing to bet that your pie and wherever you live had a big effect on your bike choice, but there are countless horses for the same courses, many of which offer drastically different kinds of performance to match whatever you prioritize.
Today's show sees Kazimer, Matt Beer, and myself talk about our own priorities. The list includes quiet bikes, no electronics, definitely no idler pullies, either a lot of adjustability or none at all, some frame storage, and maybe even some headset cable routing; you'll have to listen to the podcast to find out who prefers what, though.
What are some of your mountain biking priorities?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 154 - WHAT ARE YOUR MTB PRIORITIES?
Dec 1st, 2022
Fun, fitness, or funtness?
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
I realize this sounds super nitpicky and pointless but XTR m950 came on the scene 1995-1996 and killed the whole CNC industry. Which was/is sad for me because I think that stuff was so cool. Though lots of it broke so maybe it’s a good thing.
I vary rarely go out and pedal just for the sake of pedaling around. Fun is #1 goal.
I use mine all the time and it's the greatest thing ever. I go to the bike park and I put it in the long chainstay, which also increases the wheelbase, and then slack it out a little bit. It goes from being more agile to a much more stable bike when hitting those higher speeds.
My #1 priority is having fun. But my version of fun is different from many others, so...
Maintaining/building fitness is a means to an end for me. Being very fit lets me have more "fun". I don't ride bikes to be fit, I work on being fit to have fun. Doing large rides are "fun" for me. Also doing obstacles at the edge of my abilities are "fun". Being fit let's me do those.
As I sit here typing with a very sore shoulder from a send gone wrong last week, where I rode 20 hours on a 4 day vacation (maybe 2/3 was with my GF). It was a lot of fun.
it will lead to increased costs at the shop. Now for a shop to replace your headset, they'll have to essentially do a brake bleed every time. This adds a ton of cost and time to a simple job. You may even need new hoses depending on the length...
This is NOT WORTH IT for the sake of aesthetics (which in my opinion are worse).
2) just having fun and exercise which now means easier trails.
2. Skids
C. Speed
4. Danger (applies to all above)
2. Speed (up and down)
3. Danger
4. Air
m.youtube.com/watch?v=WuDwUnhwPAk