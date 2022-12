Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 154 - WHAT ARE YOUR MTB PRIORITIES?

Dec 1st, 2022



Fun, fitness, or funtness?



Podcast presented by Canyon

Aside from needing to have anywhere between a bit and a lot of fun, of course, what are you hoping to get out of your rides? I'm sure our personal pie charts all include different-sized slices of fitness, fun, progression, nature, and so on, but which is the priority for you? I'm willing to bet that your pie and wherever you live had a big effect on your bike choice, but there are countless horses for the same courses, many of which offer drastically different kinds of performance to match whatever you prioritize.Today's show sees Kazimer, Matt Beer, and myself talk about our own priorities. The list includes quiet bikes, no electronics, definitely no idler pullies, either a lot of adjustability or none at all, some frame storage, and maybe even some headset cable routing; you'll have to listen to the podcast to find out who prefers what, though.What are some of your mountain biking priorities?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service ( Apple LibSyn , etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.