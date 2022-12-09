The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 155 - Andi Kolb & Charlie Hatton on the Right Headspace & Why Fun is Fast

Dec 9, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


With improved consistency and a load of podiums, Andreas Kolb and Charlie Hatton had a hell of a 2022 World Cup race season. Both re-signed with Continental Atherton and will be back on their custom AM.200M downhill bikes until 2026. Henry and I caught up with them to talk about the season, bike development, tire testing, and so much more. Kolb and Hatton also stressed the importance of having fun, the dangers of over-training, and why having your mental game on-point is so important.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 155 - ANDI KOLB & CHARLIE HATTON ON FINDING THE RIGHT HEADSPACE & WHY FUN IS FAST
Dec 9th, 2022

More fun is more fast, even for World Cup racers.


Podcast presented by The Pro's Closet




Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Atherton Bikes Continental Andi Kolb Charlie Hatton


