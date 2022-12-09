The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 155 - Andi Kolb & Charlie Hatton on the Right Headspace & Why Fun is Fast

With improved consistency and a load of podiums, Andreas Kolb and Charlie Hatton had a hell of a 2022 World Cup race season. Both re-signed with Continental Atherton and will be back on their custom AM.200M downhill bikes until 2026. Henry and I caught up with them to talk about the season, bike development, tire testing, and so much more. Kolb and Hatton also stressed the importance of having fun, the dangers of over-training, and why having your mental game on-point is so important.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 155 - ANDI KOLB & CHARLIE HATTON ON FINDING THE RIGHT HEADSPACE & WHY FUN IS FAST
Dec 9th, 2022
More fun is more fast, even for World Cup racers.
