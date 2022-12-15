With four of them spread around North America, it's been a busy year of Field Testing and we've all ridden a lot of bikes, some better than others. Our last series of 2022 just wrapped, so it's time to sit down and talk about the Fall Field Test that saw us on five new trail bikes in Whistler, BC. I know, not exactly a terrible way to spend the last sunny two weeks of the season, especially as all of the bikes impressed us in one way or another. Sure, they're all a few pounds heavier than they might have been three or four years ago, but they also shrugged off two weeks of hard riding in the bike park and beyond, a routine that would have rattled their predecessors apart in short order.
This episode sees Kazimer, Matt Beer, videographer Max Baron, and I chat all things Fall Field Test, from why most of the fleet was so expensive, if it was fair to ride them in the bike park, why they're all kinda heavy, and why this Field Test gets a 9.5/10 tractor rating from us. Max also explains how the team shoots a Field Test, the logistics of it all, and why efficiency is so important. Got a question? Post it down below and we might answer it in a future episode.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 156 - FALL FIELD TEST COMPANION & BTS IN WHISTLER
Dec 15th, 2022
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
