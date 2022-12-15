The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 156 - Fall Field Test Companion & BTS in Whistler

Dec 15, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


With four of them spread around North America, it's been a busy year of Field Testing and we've all ridden a lot of bikes, some better than others. Our last series of 2022 just wrapped, so it's time to sit down and talk about the Fall Field Test that saw us on five new trail bikes in Whistler, BC. I know, not exactly a terrible way to spend the last sunny two weeks of the season, especially as all of the bikes impressed us in one way or another. Sure, they're all a few pounds heavier than they might have been three or four years ago, but they also shrugged off two weeks of hard riding in the bike park and beyond, a routine that would have rattled their predecessors apart in short order.

This episode sees Kazimer, Matt Beer, videographer Max Baron, and I chat all things Fall Field Test, from why most of the fleet was so expensive, if it was fair to ride them in the bike park, why they're all kinda heavy, and why this Field Test gets a 9.5/10 tractor rating from us. Max also explains how the team shoots a Field Test, the logistics of it all, and why efficiency is so important. Got a question? Post it down below and we might answer it in a future episode.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 156 - FALL FIELD TEST COMPANION & BTS IN WHISTLER
Dec 15th, 2022

BTS at the FT with PB.


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Santa Cruz Hightower C GX AXS Reserve
• Travel: 145mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.5° head-tube angle
• 76.4° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 472mm (lrg)
• Weight: 32.4 lb / 14.7 kg
• MSRP: $9,799 USD
• More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Yeti SB140 LR Turq
• Travel: 140mm rear, 160mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65° head-tube angle
• 77° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (lrg)
• Weight: 32.7 lb / 14.8 kg
• MSRP: $10,200 USD
• More info: www.yeticycles.com


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Trek Fuel EX 9.9 XX1 AXS
• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.5° head-tube angle
• 77.2° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 485mm (lrg)
• Weight: 31.9 lb / 14.5 kg
• $10,750 USD
• More info: www.trekbikes.com

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Scott Genius ST 900 Tuned
• Travel: 150mm rear, 160mm front
• 29" wheels
• 63.9° head-tube angle
• 77.2° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 485mm (lrg)
• Weight: 30.1 lb / 13.7 kg
• $11,000 USD
• More info: www.scott-sports.com


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Norco Fluid FS A1
• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65° head-tube angle
• 76.7° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (lrg)
• Weight: 33.8 lb / 15.3 kg
• $3,999 USD
• More info: www.norco.com


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, LibSyn, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

8 Comments

  • 1 0
 The bikes seem to all perform so well that it's kind of boring. Looks like the Trek was a bit of a standout compared to the rest but nothing crazy. I wonder if bikes in the future have a chance to really blow away testers or if it will be marginal gains from here on out.
  • 1 0
 I think that one thing this group might have been missing is something a bit more out of left field. Its neat to see how the funky bikes from smaller manufacturers stack up against all the bikes we expect be good. This was a good one though, and I think the Norco (cheapish) might have been a valid infill for something funky I guess. Comparisons to previous top contenders now that there is a bigger catalogue of field tests is helpful (IE the stumpy evo in the round table video).
  • 1 0
 I’m curious which rider should choose the norco optic over over the fluid, or vise versa. On paper they for the size large the have the exact same head angle, chainstay length. Only 5mm of rear travel and .6° of seat tube angle separates them. @mikelevy are the ride characteristics on trail night and day between the two despite so many similarities?
  • 1 0
 I've been wondering this myself.... How can both the Fluid and Optic exist in the same space? Side by side, they even look very similar, so (without riding them, which I haven't) it leaves me thinking the Fluid is due for an update, or perhaps will soon be going away? Certainly would be weird to see two 140mm forked, FS bikes for sale from the same Manufacturer.
  • 1 0
 I think this was the best produced field test to date. The photo and video quality was exceptional this time around.
  • 1 0
 Am I having deja vu or did this podcast actually launch last week on Spotify?
  • 1 0
 Yeah it did
  • 1 0
 What's Tom been up to? Long time no see!





