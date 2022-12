Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 156 - FALL FIELD TEST COMPANION & BTS IN WHISTLER

Dec 15th, 2022



BTS at the FT with PB.



Santa Cruz Hightower C GX AXS Reserve

• Travel: 145mm rear, 150mm front

• 29" wheels

• 64.5° head-tube angle

• 76.4° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 472mm (lrg)

• Weight: 32.4 lb / 14.7 kg

• MSRP: $9,799 USD

• More info:



• Travel: 145mm rear, 150mm front• 29" wheels• 64.5° head-tube angle• 76.4° seat-tube angle• Reach: 472mm (lrg)• Weight: 32.4 lb / 14.7 kg• MSRP: $9,799 USD• More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com Yeti SB140 LR Turq

• Travel: 140mm rear, 160mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65° head-tube angle

• 77° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 480mm (lrg)

• Weight: 32.7 lb / 14.8 kg

• MSRP: $10,200 USD

• More info:



• Travel: 140mm rear, 160mm front• 29" wheels• 65° head-tube angle• 77° seat-tube angle• Reach: 480mm (lrg)• Weight: 32.7 lb / 14.8 kg• MSRP: $10,200 USD• More info: www.yeticycles.com



Trek Fuel EX 9.9 XX1 AXS

• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm front

• 29" wheels

• 64.5° head-tube angle

• 77.2° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 485mm (lrg)

• Weight: 31.9 lb / 14.5 kg

• $10,750 USD

• More info:



• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm front• 29" wheels• 64.5° head-tube angle• 77.2° seat-tube angle• Reach: 485mm (lrg)• Weight: 31.9 lb / 14.5 kg• $10,750 USD• More info: www.trekbikes.com Scott Genius ST 900 Tuned

• Travel: 150mm rear, 160mm front

• 29" wheels

• 63.9° head-tube angle

• 77.2° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 485mm (lrg)

• Weight: 30.1 lb / 13.7 kg

• $11,000 USD

• More info:



• Travel: 150mm rear, 160mm front• 29" wheels• 63.9° head-tube angle• 77.2° seat-tube angle• Reach: 485mm (lrg)• Weight: 30.1 lb / 13.7 kg• $11,000 USD• More info: www.scott-sports.com

Norco Fluid FS A1

• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65° head-tube angle

• 76.7° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 480mm (lrg)

• Weight: 33.8 lb / 15.3 kg

• $3,999 USD

• More info:

• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front• 29" wheels• 65° head-tube angle• 76.7° seat-tube angle• Reach: 480mm (lrg)• Weight: 33.8 lb / 15.3 kg• $3,999 USD• More info: www.norco.com

With four of them spread around North America, it's been a busy year of Field Testing and we've all ridden a lot of bikes, some better than others. Our last series of 2022 just wrapped, so it's time to sit down and talk about the Fall Field Test that saw us on five new trail bikes in Whistler, BC. I know, not exactly a terrible way to spend the last sunny two weeks of the season, especially as all of the bikes impressed us in one way or another. Sure, they're all a few pounds heavier than they might have been three or four years ago, but they also shrugged off two weeks of hard riding in the bike park and beyond, a routine that would have rattled their predecessors apart in short order.This episode sees Kazimer, Matt Beer, videographer Max Baron, and I chat all things Fall Field Test, from why most of the fleet was so expensive, if it was fair to ride them in the bike park, why they're all kinda heavy, and why this Field Test gets a 9.5/10 tractor rating from us. Max also explains how the team shoots a Field Test, the logistics of it all, and why efficiency is so important. Got a question? Post it down below and we might answer it in a future episode.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service ( Apple LibSyn , etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.