THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 157 - REMY METAILLER ON CONTENT CREATION, SCARY LINES, & HOW TO BE A PRO FREERIDER IN 2023

There are a bunch of freeriders out there doing wild stuff, but few are able to ride the rowdiest lines with the same level of control and precision as Remy Metailler. The Whistler local is known for jumping over all the things, his seriously steep and exposed riding, and weekly GoPro footage that'll see you holding your breath with sweaty palms. In episode 157, Remy talks about the challenge of content creation, how he's able to ride with so much control, filming with a drone racing world champion, and how to be a professional freerider in 2023.

Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, LibSyn, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

  • 4 0
 I've always wanted an explanation from Remy about one of his favourite phrases, "Open your line!". I'm like 70% sure I know what it means, but then he occasionally says it where it doesn't necessarily make sense in the context I thought it did.
  • 1 0
 When I listen to this later, will I be content with content about content creation?
  • 1 0
 Merry Christmas Remy! Thanks for the entertaining and informative videos.
  • 1 0
 Can we please get Wayne on the podcast?
  • 1 0
 sick
  • 1 2
 Gah! All these YouTubers taking resources away from pro racers. jk





