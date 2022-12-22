There are a bunch of freeriders out there doing wild stuff, but few are able to ride the rowdiest lines with the same level of control and precision as Remy Metailler. The Whistler local is known for jumping over all the things, his seriously steep and exposed riding, and weekly GoPro footage
that'll see you holding your breath with sweaty palms. In episode 157, Remy talks about the challenge of content creation, how he's able to ride with so much control, filming with a drone racing world champion, and how to be a professional freerider in 2023.
Got a question for Remy? Put it down below and he might give you an answer.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 157 - REMY METAILLER ON CONTENT CREATION, SCARY LINES, & HOW TO BE A PRO FREERIDER IN 2023
Dec 22nd, 2022
