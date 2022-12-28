Episode 158 sees Henry and I sit down at Pinkbike HQ to chat about a few of our favorite bikes and components of 2022, some PBR BTS, enduro bikes not being downhill bikes, ideas for the coming twelve months, and a whole bunch of other barely-bike-related things in this rambling Pinkbike podcast.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 158 - PB SNOW DAY W/ LEVY AND HENRY
Dec 28th, 2022
The snow's falling and we're avoiding work.
